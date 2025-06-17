New initiative reduces total cost of ownership by up to 60% and boosts cloud migration for global enterprises

In arapidly evolving digital economy, telecommunications and financial services companies face mounting pressure to modernise, scale operations and unlock innovation-all while managing costs and navigating complex growth journeys. Today,CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) announced a new strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to fast-track cloud transformation across these industries. The initiative will come to life through advanced cloud-native technologies, cost optimisation and platform innovation.

"As industries double down on cloud transformation, they need scalable, cost-efficient platforms that can evolve with them," said Mayoor Mahendra, Vice President, Network Solutions, CSG. "Our extended collaboration with AWS amplifies the value of CSG's Converged Mediation solution by pairing it with AWS's global infrastructure. Together, we're helping telco and banking and financial services leaders modernise faster, reduce costs and innovate with confidence."

Building on a long-standing collaboration, this initiative brings CSG's enhanced mediation capabilities to the AWS Marketplace. The solution delivers up to 60% total cost of ownership savings and accelerates customers' journey to the cloud while unlocking new operational efficiencies. CSG and AWS will co-invest to expand access to cloud-native capabilities through technical enablement, go-to-market collaboration and ongoing platform innovation. In turn, CSG customers gain access to advanced technologies like AI, Agentic AI and GenAI-empowering them to scale efficiently, monetise investments and deliver differentiated experiences that build trust and long-term loyalty.

"AWS, along with CSG, is committed to helping our CSP customers advance in their digital transformation journey," said Michael Singer, Director of North America Telecommunications, AWS. "This collaboration underscores our shared vision to help global enterprises modernise with a cloud-native approach, improve business outcomes with GenAI and deliver enhanced customer experiences."

CSG and AWS will jointly present the benefits of the enhanced collaboration at the upcoming TM Forum DTW Ignite 2025 in Copenhagen. Stop by the CSG booth (#310) to learn more.

