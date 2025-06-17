London & Associated Properties Plc - Outcome of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17
17 June 2025
London & Associated Properties PLC
(Company number 00341829)
("the Company") ("LAP")
Outcome of AGM
LAP announces, following the Company's 85th Annual General Meeting held today at 6 Babmaes Street, London SW1Y 6HD on Monday 16 June 2025 at 10:30 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.
On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-6 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-6 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.
Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.
RESOLUTIONS
FOR
%age FOR
AGAINST
%age AGAINST
WITHHELD
TOTAL
1
56,848,054
99.82%
100,000
0.18%
-
56,948,054
2
56,791,725
99.73%
156,329
0.27%
-
56,948,054
3
56,834,978
99.80%
113,076
0.20%
-
56,948,054
4
56,848,011
99.82%
100,043
0.18%
-
56,948,054
5
56,848,011
99.82%
100,043
0.18%
-
56,948,054
6
56,783,153
99.71%
164,901
0.29%
-
56,948,054
- A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
- The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.
- ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 85,325,996 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 85,325,996.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.
