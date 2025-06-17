Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 08:36 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London & Associated Properties Plc - Outcome of AGM

London & Associated Properties Plc - Outcome of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

17 June 2025

London & Associated Properties PLC
(Company number 00341829)
("the Company") ("LAP")

Outcome of AGM

LAP announces, following the Company's 85th Annual General Meeting held today at 6 Babmaes Street, London SW1Y 6HD on Monday 16 June 2025 at 10:30 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-6 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-6 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

RESOLUTIONS

FOR

%age FOR

AGAINST

%age AGAINST

WITHHELD

TOTAL

1

56,848,054

99.82%

100,000

0.18%

-

56,948,054

2

56,791,725

99.73%

156,329

0.27%

-

56,948,054

3

56,834,978

99.80%

113,076

0.20%

-

56,948,054

4

56,848,011

99.82%

100,043

0.18%

-

56,948,054

5

56,848,011

99.82%

100,043

0.18%

-

56,948,054

6

56,783,153

99.71%

164,901

0.29%

-

56,948,054

  1. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
  2. The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.
  3. ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 85,325,996 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 85,325,996.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Mintz

Company Secretary

London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.