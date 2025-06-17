Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Advances to Second Drill Target in BC's Golden Triangle

--Hole B (S_051) - 2nd of 6 - advancing steadily

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQB:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide the latest update from the 2025 drill program at its 100% owned 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre) flagship Star Project in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. The fully funded campaign focus is on expanding the existing discovery at the Star Project, by increasing its knowledge regarding the Star Main, Star North and Star East prospects, as the results from ongoing fieldwork become available.

Campaign Strategy

The 2025 plan targets both the near-surface oxide zones, deep porphyry-style mineralization, and structures associated with the "Star Fault" and "Dick Creek Fault" with up to 4,000 meters amongst six primary drill holes (Holes A-F).

The Star Main discovery contains an extensive, near-surface, supergene zone, and the summer drill campaign, as described in a Company news release on May 27, is designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified from over $10 million in prior drilling and exploration campaigns. Star Copper aims to investigate beyond previously drilled depths where mineralization was present, but drill rig capacity was not, in addition to examining newly modelled magnetic and chargeability anomalies.

OPERATIONS

Star Copper Drillhole A (S_050), collared on the Star Main target, intersected a sequence of classic cal-alkalic porphyry mineralization that has been encountered in previous drilling. Porphyritic volcanic rocks were intersected by a quartz diorite intrusion between 43 and 85 metres. With an extensive database of historic drilling and understanding of this zone drill Hole A (S_050) has given the Company confirmation that we are in the right spot. The upper 56 metres of the hole define a well-developed supergene enrichment zone, characterized by pervasive copper oxide mineralization including malachite and azurite. Notably, a 9-metre fault gouge interval at the base of this zone returned elevated copper values based on portable XRF readings. (Refer to Figures 1 and 2.)

Figure 1 - Star Project Hole S_050 core at 26.2m. Star Copper Corp.

Figure 2 - Star Project Hole S_050 core at 40.2m. Star Copper Corp.

A determination to complete Hole A was made upon reaching a depth of 101m after encountering a swelling clay gouge within the Star Fault which made further drilling untenable at this location. The interpretation of alteration, and mineralization indicates Hole A (S_050) sits on the shoulder of a larger potassic core and successfully extends the supergene envelope at Star Main, providing a clear vector for deeper follow-up drilling.

Figure 3- Star Project "Golden Triangle" Camp location. Star Copper Corp.

Darryl Jones, Star Copper's CEO notes, "based on field measurements and observations, we believe we are drilling a very high-quality copper deposit. The field samples have been prepped for shipment to the lab, and we look forward to reviewing the results, which will be announced as soon as they are available.

Figure 4 - Star Project Hole S_051 overnight drill prep underway. Star Copper Corp.

Star Copper Drillhole B (S_051) activities were subsequently prioritized, approved and implemented. The drill contractor undertook to relocate to the second drill pad to commence operations at Hole B (S_051). The site is approximately 50m west of Hole A and by week end has already reached depths in excess of Hole A and is proceeding as planned. Hole B targets Supergene Copper and Gold mineralization of the Star Fault and the goal is twofold: 1) to confirm historic drilling undertaken by the previous operators (See link to historic drill table here), and 2) test the western extent of mineralization beneath the Star Fault at depth, with a ~40m step East from the end of the previously drilled S_040 hole which ended in 120m @ 0.36% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au1.

The overall conditions remain excellent, and the outlook ahead is outstanding," adds CEO Jones. "So far, the drill campaign has demonstrated collaborative, real-time decision making, as the whole team has thoughtfully and professionally advanced our project through technical and operational decisions in a timely manner without any negative impacts on momentum or budget over the past few days. We are very pleased that our ongoing efforts continue to produce intriguing data every day, which bodes well for the rest of the program ahead."

MARKETING UPDATE

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it entered into an updated consulting services agreement dated effective as of June 16, 2025 (the "Agreement") with Upswitch Media Corp. ("Upswitch"), to provide the Company with certain marketing and investor relations services to expand awareness of the Company's business and to communicate with the investment community (the "Services").

The Services may include, among other things, engaging copywriters, designing ad content and campaigns promoting the Company, providing translation services, onboarding ad campaigns with publishers, tracking, organizing and executing the Services through testing and analytic studies. The Services will be provided and disseminated through a variety of news and investment community online communications channels and may further include print publications where applicable. Upswitch will commence providing the Services immediately for an initial term of 60 days (the "Term"). Either party may terminate the Agreement at any time upon providing 30 days' written notice to the other party. The Agreement may also be terminated by either party immediately in the event the other party is in material breach of the Agreement. In consideration of the Services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Upswitch an aggregate fee of C$500,000.

Jeff Gillis, the principal of Upswitch, is located at 2709B 43rd Ave 1013, in the City of Vernon, in the Province of British Columbia, and will act as primary representative and service coordinator. Mr. Gillis may be contacted at 1 604-373-5875 and info@upswitchmedia.com. Upswitch and Mr. Gillis do not currently own securities in the capital of the Company.

