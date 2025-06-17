New retrofit lock supports Matter out of the box, blending a keyless lifestyle with future-proof interoperability across brands and ecosystems

Aqara, global leader and pioneer in IoT, unveils the new Smart Lock U200 Lite, offering effortless access control, enhanced security, and a modern keyless lifestyle to more European households, particularly those seeking budget-friendly solutions. Designed for DIY installation, the U200 Lite features a retrofit design compatible with most Euro mortise locks. It also supports Matter over Thread to ensure compatibility with a wide range of connected devices and seamless integration into users' existing smart home setup.

Built upon the Thread protocol, which is purposely developed for IoT devices, the Smart Lock U200 Lite is Matter-certified and integrates with major platforms including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Home Assistant, and SmartThings without the need for a proprietary hub1. As an integral part of a connected home, the U200 Lite can be integrated with a variety of smart devices, from video doorbells, surveillance cameras to smart sensors, enabling users to create a customized and enhanced smart security system.

The U200 Lite is compatible with Euro mortise locks with the Emergency Function2, and supports EU profile and select Scandi profile cylinders. Its hassle-free retrofit design offers homeowners and renters an instant update to their existing locks, without the need for complex installations, key changes, or door modification.

Multiple secure door entry options are offered by the U200 Lite. Family members can conveniently unlock it using mobile apps (Aqara Home and other Matter-enabled apps) or voice commands via Siri and Alexa. More intuitively, they can also unlock by simply tapping their iOS and Android phones on the provided NFC Sticker Card, which can be placed on the outside of the front door. Even when away, homeowners can remotely open the door for visitors using the mobile app. All remote functionalities, such as real-time alerts, device logs, and remote unlocking, are provided subscription-free.

With its built-in gyroscope, the U200 Lite provides acoustic reminders if the door is not properly closed, ensuring it is never left unsecured. Once closed, it automatically locks, and there is no need for an external door sensor -offering a more aesthetically pleasing and cost-effective solution3. Other popular features that the U200 Lite model retains from its predecessor, the U200, include:

Quiet Mode reduces the noise level during unlocking and locking 3

reduces the noise level during unlocking and locking Pull Spring automatically retracts the door latch upon unlocking 3

automatically retracts the door latch upon unlocking Turn to Lock/Unlock allows effortless manual locking/unlocking3

Equipped with a 2,000 mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, the U200 Lite offers a battery life of up to 6 months on a single charge4, eliminating the hassle of frequent battery swaps and promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle.

The Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite is now available for purchase through Aqara's official website, authorized retailers, and major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, UK).

For more information on the new smart lock, please visit the Aqara website.

A Matter controller with Thread Border Router functionality is required for connecting the Smart Lock U200 Lite to any third-party Matter-enabled system, locking/unlocking remotely via a mobile app, and locking/unlocking with voice commands. The Emergency Function enables the cylinder to be unlocked from the outside using a key, even if another key is already inserted on the inside. The Auto Lock, Quiet Mode, Pull Spring, and Turn to Lock/Unlock features are disabled by default and can be only activated in the Aqara Home app setting. The 6-month battery life is based on the assumption of 8 cycles of unlocking and locking per day.

