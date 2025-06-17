Enabling holistic audience measurement and attribution across sponsorships and ads within sports and live entertainment, with support from Televisa Univision

Relo Metrics and VideoAmp today announced the official launch of Total Sports Performance, a next-generation measurement and attribution solution purpose-built for the sports media ecosystem. The announcement was made during a joint showcase at Cannes Lions 2025, hosted at the VideoAmp Penthouse.

At a time when marketers are demanding clarity across fragmented media investments, Total Sports Performance delivers the industry's first deduplicated, single view of audience exposure and business outcomes across both sponsorship and advertising in live sports environments using big data. The solution takes the real-time detection data from Relo's computer vision AI models and resolves them to households, leveraging VideoAmp's industry-leading VALID identity graph and commingled TV viewership data for a precise view of audiences and outcomes.

"The disconnect between advertising, content, and sponsorship measurement has long limited the sports ecosystem's ability to prove true ROI," said Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics. "With Total Sports Performance, we're changing that. This solution offers currency-grade measurement and insights and shows rights holders, media companies, and especially brands their real audience reach-whether during live play, the pre-game show, and commercial breaks across-so they can finally understand the full value of their investments across all screens."

The Total Sports Performance Advantage:

Unified Reach Measurement : Combines TV ad exposures leveraging VideoAmp's commingled STB and Smart TV dataset spanning 40M households and 65M devices, with sponsorship visibility to deliver deduplicated household-level reach metrics. This covers shoulder programming, whistle-to-whistle game action, all commercials, and highlight shows.

: Combines TV ad exposures leveraging VideoAmp's commingled STB and Smart TV dataset spanning 40M households and 65M devices, with sponsorship visibility to deliver deduplicated household-level reach metrics. This covers shoulder programming, whistle-to-whistle game action, all commercials, and highlight shows. Real-Time Sponsorship Detection : Relo Metrics' computer vision captures on-screen brand moments and exposures at an extreme level of granularity and speed across broadcast, streaming, social, digital and in venue, and scores them for quality, exposure, and media value.

: Relo Metrics' computer vision captures on-screen brand moments and exposures at an extreme level of granularity and speed across broadcast, streaming, social, digital and in venue, and scores them for quality, exposure, and media value. Audience Mappin g : VideoAmp's best-in-class VALID Identity Graph leveraging assets from 6 identity providers resolves exposures and conversions to advanced audiences, helping clients understand precisely who was reached and the outcomes they drove for brands.

: VideoAmp's best-in-class VALID Identity Graph leveraging assets from 6 identity providers resolves exposures and conversions to advanced audiences, helping clients understand precisely who was reached and the outcomes they drove for brands. Outcome-Driven Measurement: Total Sports Performance is enabling brands to connect sponsorship exposure to real business results-like search intent powered by Captify, app installs, location visits, and sales-through secure data clean rooms and advanced attribution capabilities. The combined data can also be a key data source for Multi Mix Modeling and Multi Touch Attribution models.

"Total Sports Performance represents a major leap forward in media measurement," said Josh Hudgins, Chief Product Officer of VideoAmp. "It's no longer enough to measure ads and sponsorships separately. Brands need a complete picture of their total audience-and the power to connect exposure to outcomes. That's what this collaboration delivers."

Built for Every Player in the Sports Marketing Ecosystem

Helping brands, agencies, media, and rights holders turn sponsorship into real business impact.

Brands can sharpen strategy and justify spend by benchmarking performance across sports and entertainment.

can sharpen strategy and justify spend by benchmarking performance across sports and entertainment. Agencies can connect sponsorships, brand integrations, and ads into their own planning and optimization workflows-built for outcomes and performance-based audiences.

can connect sponsorships, brand integrations, and ads into their own planning and optimization workflows-built for outcomes and performance-based audiences. Media companies can maximize the value of shoulder content and virtual assets with granular performance data and packaging insights.

can maximize the value of shoulder content and virtual assets with granular performance data and packaging insights. Leagues Rights Holders can prove value across the full funnel, enrich audience profiles, and better monetize inventory across channels and formats.

"In today's evolving media landscape, advertisers need more than siloed metrics-they need clarity across the full spectrum of exposure," said Brian Lin, SVP of Product Management and Advanced Advertising at TelevisaUnivision. "By bringing together sponsorship and ad data into one unified measurement framework, Total Sports Performance creates a more equitable and performance-driven marketplace for all stakeholders. This is a critical step forward, especially in live sports, where attention and demand continue to grow."

Following early proof-of-concept work with top global brands, the product will soon be made available through both Relo Metrics and VideoAmp platforms. Discussions around Total Sports Performance are being booked throughout the week in Cannes.

"Total Sports Performance isn't just a new metric," said Prasad. "It's a new playbook for how the market will define success in sports marketing."

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that equips brands, agencies, and rights holders with real-time insights into media exposure and ROI. Tracking across broadcast, social, and streaming, Relo's always-on platform enables clients to optimize sponsorship performance and drive business outcomes. www.relometrics.com

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement company transforming advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade big data, VideoAmp's solutions provide clients with access to advanced audiences and the ability to precisely plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms to achieve better outcomes. With these solutions, media sellers can increase the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 880% YoY growth, 98% coverage of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000+ advertisers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

