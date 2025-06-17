8849 TANK 4 Pro: World's First Rugged Phone with 720P Projector & AMOLED

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-awaited Tank 4 Pro is finally here, it's set to redefine the rugged phone landscape. It fuses extreme durability with top-tier performance and innovation, all packed into a single rugged beast. The Tank 4 Pro deserves a spot in users' everyday carry, whether the user is an adventurer, content creator, or power user.

720P Projector - Pocket-Sized Theater

The device brings entertainment anywhere with its built-in 720P/4m Laser Autofocus DLP projector at 100 lumens. Whether the user is camping, meeting, or relaxing outdoors, they can enjoy an immersive experience by casting content onto any surface.

Dimensity 8300 - Next-Level Performance

It offers lightning-fast performance and efficiency with Dimensity 8300. Whether multitasking, gaming, or navigating outdoors, users can enjoy seamless operation with lower power consumption and impressive thermal control.

3K AMOLED Display - Stunning Visuals

Feast users' eyes on a gorgeous AMOLED display and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether indoors or outdoors, it can offer vivid colors, deep blacks, and ultra-responsive interaction for everything from gaming to streaming.

Elite Storage - Up to 18GB + 1TB

This phone doesn't compromise on memory. Choose between 16GB + 512GB or a maxed-out 18GB + 1TB storage configuration - It's a true mobile workstation in the pocket, with enough speed and space for even the most demanding users.

50MP Samsung Large Sensor

Features a unique sensor that enables faster and more accurate autofocus, delivering stunning clarity, rich detail, and excellent low-light performance - every shot looks crisp, layered, and true to life

3.0 DP Output Supported

Thanks to DP output, the phone doubles as a mobile PC. Simply connect it to a monitor and enjoy desktop-like productivity - ideal for professionals, travelers, and digital nomads.

Massive Battery & Fast Charging

Forget battery anxiety. The 11600mAh battery + 120W fast charging brings users back to full power in no time. While meeting most power needs, the phone has become lighter and more convenient for everyday carry.

Aliexpress Global Pre-sale - June 16 (PST)

The 8849 TANK 4 Pro and Unihertz Tank 4 Pro are available online now. Learn more at 8849tech.com.

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to providing high-quality rugged phones to users worldwide. Committed to the mission of "protecting you every moment", and offers reliable communication solutions in the most extreme environments.

