Dienstag, 17.06.2025
WKN: 905605 | ISIN: IE0004927939
Tradegate
16.06.25 | 18:30
77,55 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
65 Leser
RIFT | Renewable Iron Fuel Technology: RIFT and Kingspan Unidek sign first-ever commercial deal for Iron Fuel Technology

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch clean-tech company RIFT and insulation manufacturer Kingspan Unidek have signed the world's first commercial contract for Iron Fuel Technology. The agreement covers the delivery of an Iron Fuel Boiler and long-term iron fuel supply, marking the first time this novel fossil-free fuel will be sold and used under a commercial agreement in industry.

Industries using heat are one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize. Iron Fuel offers a rare combination of circularity, high energy density, compatibility with existing systems, and safe transport and storage. It's now being commercially applied for the first time.

RIFT's Iron Fuel Boiler will be installed at Kingspan Unidek's facility in Gemert, the Netherlands. The system is expected to be operational by 2028, supporting Kingspan's Planet Passionate goals by replacing fossil fuels with fully circular iron fuel.

From innovation to implementation

RIFT has developed Iron Fuel Technology, a circular system where iron powder is combusted to generate high-temperature heat without direct CO2 emissions. The resulting iron oxide is regenerated using hydrogen. After years of laboratory work, pilots, and industrial demonstrations, this will be the technology's first deployment under a commercial contract.

"This isn't just a contract, it's a statement," says Mark Verhagen, CEO at RIFT. "Together with Kingspan Unidek, we're proving that clean industrial heat through Iron Fuel is ready for the market. This is the first time we are commercially delivering the technology, and the start of a much bigger shift."

A forward-looking move from Kingspan

As part of its net zero carbon manufacturing goal for 2030, Kingspan is taking bold steps to decarbonize production.

"In our search for solutions, many technologies fell short. What RIFT offers is refreshingly tangible," says Gene Murtagh, CEO at Kingspan. "It integrates into our operations without a complete overhaul, helping translate climate ambitions into practical results."

Turning point for clean heat

Backed by public and private partners including PGGM, Invest-NL, and Breakthrough Energy Fellows, RIFT now moves from demonstration to first commercial project, with plans to scale Iron Fuel Technology across Europe and beyond.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rift-and-kingspan-unidek-sign-first-ever-commercial-deal-for-iron-fuel-technology-302481394.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
