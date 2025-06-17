Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
17.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
Amid ongoing conflicts, charitable startup Avionero challenges travel industry with 10% revenue pledge

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel planning website Avionero, which previously helped Russians escape Putin's mobilization, is now stepping in after the closure of USAID. The company is donating not only 10% of its profits but 10% of its revenue to charity. Now they are calling on the whole industry to take responsibility too.

This is not a one-off campaign by Avionero, because this is an up-and-comer among flight comparison sites that want to take responsibility for better development in the world. They have previously attracted attention when they helped Russians escape Putin's military mobilization. This time they want to counteract Trump's closure of USAID, which put an end to a large part of the world's charity.

"With increasing conflicts in the world there is an increasing need for aid, not less. At the same time the margins in the travel industry have gone up, so there is room to help. Being able to do so also means that we have a moral obligation to do so," says Avionero CEO and founder Lars Kristensson, adding:

"We're serious about this and that's why we're calling on the rest of the global travel industry, especially all major companies, to match us and do the same.

"If just a few percent of the travel industry would join this initiative, it is possible to restore all of the five thousand three hundred contracts canceled with USAID - and create many new ones that have a positive impact on human health and safety, and the environment around the world."

"We also urge all users and travelers to consider which travel companies they use, to maximize the good we can do together," concludes Lars Kristensson.

OFFICIAL CHARITY CHALLENGE VIDEO:
https://youtu.be/Far9Ccl51pI

ABOUT AVIONERO:
Launched in 2018, more and more people are discovering the benefits of this unique travel planning site. Using an AI-based search engine, they make sure you find the best flights regardless of your flexibility and preferences, even based on the type of preferred climate and theme of your trip.

PRESS KIT:
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1Pui2t1EXsTWLR3YMwG-208pZO0Rjk2vA

WEBSITE:
https://avionero.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amid-ongoing-conflicts-charitable-startup-avionero-challenges-travel-industry-with-10-revenue-pledge-302482317.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
