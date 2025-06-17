TEKLYNX International: TEKLYNX Achieves Expanded Validation Across a Broad Range of Zebra Printers

AUCH, France, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with reliable labeling software and customer support, has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its label design, label printing automation, label security and traceability, and enterprise label management software solutions: LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL, LABEL ARCHIVE, and TEKLYNX CENTRAL. TEKLYNX is a Premier ISV Partner in the award-winning Zebra Technologies PartnerConnect program.

This validation means all TEKLYNX software solutions were successfully tested, confirming their performance and functionality with Zebra's desktop, mobile, industrial, and RFID label printer models, including Zebra's:

ZT411 Industrial Printer

ZT231 Industrial Printer

ZD621R Desktop Printer

ZD421 Desktop Printer

ZQ521 Mobile Printer

ZQ320 Plus Mobile Printer

TEKLYNX has also developed native label printer drivers for Zebra printers, optimizing the label quality and print speeds expected from Zebra printers. With the powerful combination of TEKLYNX and Zebra, labels are printed accurately and efficiently from a desk, production line, loading dock, forklift, and more.

"Our partnership with Zebra has been instrumental in delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Travis Wayne, Product Manager at TEKLYNX International. "With TEKLYNX solutions and native drivers for Zebra printers, one of our customers improved label accuracy by 98%. This was possible by implementing a secure label approval process and automating label printing directly from SAP to Zebra printers. Our ongoing partnership and expanded validation with Zebra underscore our commitment to providing solid solutions that enhance operational efficiency for manufacturers worldwide."

Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra products to meet user application-specific needs.

Zebra is a global leader in digitizing and automating frontline workflows, providing solutions to help businesses grow through increased asset visibility, connected frontline workers, and intelligent automation.

Learn more about the powerful combination of TEKLYNX and Zebra at teklynx.com/zebra.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better with TEKLYNX.

