Evosep Joins P4ML to Power World's Largest Multi-Omic Human Health Study of Two Million Samples

SAINT-MALO, France, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evosep®, a global leader in robust, high-throughput proteomics technologies, has been selected as the proteomics platform provider for the P4ML - OMIC-Assist Study-the world's largest multi-omic precision medicine initiative, launched by P4ML alongside its strategic academic, health regulatory, and semi-state partners in the United Arab Emirates.

Over the next five years, the study will screen more than two million individuals, integrating gut microbiome, metabolomics, lipidomics, proteomics, exposomics, and wearable biosensor data to deliver real-time, personalized insights and reshape the future of healthcare.

As part of this groundbreaking effort, Evosep will supply its cutting-edge LC-MS-based proteomics technology to enable high-throughput, reproducible protein analysis at scale.

To support this initiative, Evosep Biolabs will provide expert guidance in setting up the proteomics workflows, ensuring they are fully automated, consistent, and scalable at P4ML lab. This infrastructure will be critical to deliver the robust, high-quality data required for systems biology approaches and AI-driven health modeling.

"Evosep's mission is to make proteomics-based medicine accessible," said Morten Bern, CEO at Evosep. "We are honored to contribute our technology and expertise to a project that not only redefines personalized medicine but also sets a new global benchmark for multi-omic research."

Patrick J. Moloney, Founder and CEO of P4ML, commented:

"The United Arab Emirates doesn't just imagine the future-it builds it. As a Future100 company, P4ML is proud to lead the world's largest Multi-OMIC health study. Mass spectrometry plays a pivotal role in unlocking the biological signals that drive health and disease. With Evosep and our global network of partners, we are establishing the infrastructure and insights needed to usher in a new era of predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine."

The P4ML OMIC-Assist Study is a cornerstone of the future health innovation strategy and is closely aligned with national initiatives. With rigorous data governance and strong translational focus, the study is poised to set new global standards for precision public health.

The OMIC-Assist initiative is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and reflects the UAE's commitment to global healthcare innovation. With secure, ethical data governance and a focus on real-world impact, the study is poised to reshape how health is understood, monitored, and managed.

Note to Editors:

Members of the media are invited to a discussion on the future of proteomics workflows.

For more information, please call +45 2633 2021, e-mail info@evosep.com, or visit www.evosep.com.

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially by collaborating with world-leading scientists to develop new technologies.and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today's alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at www.evosep.com.

The Evosep Eno is classified as General Laboratory Equipment. Evosep and Evotip are registered trademarks of Evosep in the US.

Image: Evosep headquarters in Odense, Denmark

Media Contact Information:

Christian Ravnsborg

+ 45 26 33 20 21

cr@evosep.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35867a91-0712-4d91-a403-4be303dd2b9b