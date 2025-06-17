Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Once again, national Fintech company, VIP Capital Funding has come up with a new initiative that redefines the financing process and addresses the operational realities of small and medium-sized businesses today. By eliminating the outdated approach to credit approval, the company offers an enhanced lending experience with working capital loans of up to $15 million - disbursed in just 24 hours.





The Fintech firm has tailored this same-day business financing option with faster approval procedure, flexible repayment choices and minimum paperwork, targeting the unique requisites of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

The initiative comes at a time when U.S. enterprises in their growth or start-up phase continue to deal with cash flow inconsistency, adherence to budget, increased debt and inadequate capital. VIP Capital Funding aims to alleviate such inconveniences and help entrepreneurs obtain high-value credit with greater clarity, speed and confidence.

Mr. Joshua E Triplett, Founder & Head of Strategic Funding, VIP Capital Funding, shared, "Every business needs seamless access to funds for multiple purposes like payroll, inventory, expansion, seasonal sales fluctuations and cash flow support. Our firm's new system ensures that these companies can apply in minutes and get funds disbursed within hours, mostly with same-day working capital solutions."

Elaborating further on their latest launch, Vice President at VIP Capital Funding, Mr. Carlos Hernandez said, "Money alone cannot help small business owners draw their growth trajectory. They need transparency, speed and a financing partner who understands their timeline."

"Being one of the trusted financial institutions in the United States, our company acknowledges such client expectations and their urgency to focus on what really matters in growing the business. For this, we underwent a complete overhaul of our funding process and made it more user-friendly to deliver immediate value, even for businesses that have faced credit score or revenue challenges," he added.

The updates include concierge support and new refinancing incentives. Interested borrowers can avail personalised working capital loans for small businesses that may range from $25,000 to up to $15,000,000, depending on their requirement and eligibility. The revised application system enables a turnaround time of 3 - 6 hours, while most applicants can experience an approval speed of 24 hours.

The company sanctions this working capital financing for small business with bad credit based on soft credit checks only. No collateral is needed for approvals, as these are unsecured business loans. The financial product is currently available in all 50 states across the United States.

Application procedure has been kept simple with no requirement for an office visit. Owners can begin the procedure by sending their requests on the online application page and receive a customised review along with funding options based on real-time underwriting.

Whether recovering from previous challenges or tapping into exciting opportunities, clients can now enjoy more control over the way they secure feature-rich working capital loans. With its streamlined business funding experience, VIP Capital Funding aims to be the preferred lender for SMBs that are positioning themselves for Q3 growth and fall inventory build-up.

About VIP Capital Funding

VIP Capital Funding is a trusted national Fintech firm which empowers small and mid-sized businesses across the US with fast, flexible and quick same-day working capital solutions. They are reputed for offering transparent underwriting and relationship-first service. With years of experience in the industry, this BBB-accredited - A+ rated company continues to redefine its concept of lending in today's economy so that companies grow with unhindered support.

