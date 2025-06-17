

EQS Newswire / 17/06/2025 / 15:21 UTC+8

HONG KONG, June 16, 2025 - Hong Kong's first embodied AI humanoid robot company, Hong Kong Robotics Group Holding Limited (HK ROBOTICS, stock code: 00370.HK), grandly held the "Hong Kong Intelligent Robotics Development Prospects Forum and HK ROBOTICS Embodied AI Brand Strategy Launch Event" at the Hong Kong Science Park. Through a strategic partnership between HK ROBOTICS and Dataa Robotics, the sole national-level platform company in the "AI + Robotics" domain, Hong Kong Robotics Limited, established jointly by the two entities, presented Hong Kong's homegrown embodied AI humanoid robot innovations to the world for the first time. By adopting a dual-drive strategy encompassing "Chinese Mainland + Hong Kong," "Technology + Finance," "Market + Operations," and "Ecosystem + Applications," the company is vigorously ushering in a new era of humanoid robot commercialization. Approximately 150 distinguished guests attended the event, including representatives from the Hong Kong SAR Government, academic authorities in artificial intelligence, business leaders, and investors. Attendees praised the event highly. Mr. Chan Ho-lim, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government, stated: "The Hong Kong SAR Government has consistently placed a high priority on the development of artificial intelligence and robotics technology. Through the Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund (ITIF) and a series of industrial support schemes, including the 'New Industrialization Acceleration Scheme (NIAS)' and the 'New Industrialization Funding Scheme (NIFS),' the government actively encourages enterprises to develop intelligent manufacturing and advanced technology applications in Hong Kong. This initiative aims to promote local industries toward high-value-added and intelligent development, accelerate the commercialization and industrialization of innovation and technology achievements, and contribute to the construction of a smart, sustainable, and livable city." Mr. Liu Hongzhi, Founder and Chairman of the prestigious Hong Kong investment firm TGG, remarked: "Following extensive and targeted research, we identified HK ROBOTICS as a standout entity. The company's pioneering technology and human-centric mission distinguish it from others. From its revolutionary HARIX Cloud AI Robot Operating System to its unwavering commitment to advancing human progress, HK ROBOTICS encapsulates our vision for the future." Mr. Qin Jie, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Robotics Group Holding Limited, introduced in his address: "As Hong Kong's first homegrown robotics brand, HK ROBOTICS is highly focused on the embodied AI robotics sector. Based in Hong Kong and leveraging the innovation and technology advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the company is committed to the practical application of embodied AI robots, with emphasis on building the HK ROBOTICS brand's capabilities in 'technological leadership' and 'commercial implementation' in the embodied AI industry." Embodied AI Breakthrough: Defining a New Commercial Paradigm for Robotics As Hong Kong's first embodied AI commercial implementation service provider, HK ROBOTICS positions itself with the differentiated approach of "embodied AI + real scenarios + order-driven," focusing on intelligent property management, healthcare and eldercare, and smart education scenarios to break through the traditional robotics industry's limitations of "laboratory demonstrations." Based on different application scenarios, the event featured an intensive launch of a series of new robot products, including the most caring humanoid robot Cloud Ginger, the highest payload intelligent patrol robot Cloud Ranger, and the humanoid robot with the most joints, the public version Cloud Buddy. The debut of these robots and their interactions with guests became the most spectacular highlight of the event.

At the event venue, five Cloud Ginger robots danced to the stirring accompaniment of "Pearl of the East," their graceful movements earning unanimous acclaim from attending guests. (Live Stage Performance by Cloud Ginger Robot) During the HK ROBOTICS strategic partnership signing ceremony, HK ROBOTICS reached cooperation agreements with four companies: Meinian Onehealth (002044.SZ), FSE Lifestyle Services Limited (00331.HK), CalmCar, and DEEWIN (02418.HK), covering scenarios including healthcare and intelligent property management.

Mr. Gao Yijun, representative of FSE Lifestyle Services Limited, shared at the event: "HK ROBOTICS holds a globally leading position in the humanoid robotics field. Through the advanced humanoid service robots it provides, both parties will join hands to seize the development opportunities in the global humanoid robotics and large language model industries, promoting higher-quality development of Hong Kong's robotics industry."

Dual-Circulation Strategic Layout, Targeting Trillion-Level Market

Comparing the robotics policy benefits between Hong Kong and Singapore reveals that Hong Kong offers greater attractiveness in tax incentives and R&D subsidies, helping enterprises reduce operational costs by 20%. HK ROBOTICS will leverage the "Chinese Mainland + Hong Kong" dual-circulation advantages to build a complete chain of "technology R&D - production capacity implementation - market expansion."

Mr. Huang Xiaoqing, Chairman of Hong Kong Robotics Limited, revealed in his keynote speech that HK ROBOTICS possesses leading advantages in technology and production capacity. The overall planning for application scenarios comprises three segments: first, establishing the Embodied AI Network Research Institute, leveraging over 1,800 patented technologies to promote standardized mass production of public version machines, potentially significantly reducing hardware costs; second, multi-scenario application implementation, focusing on typical application scenarios such as property services, medical and eldercare, and smart education; third, large-scale operations and production, establishing a global operations center and robot production lines in Hong Kong. Regarding market expansion, the company focuses on eldercare demands in the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area within the Chinese mainland market. Through its collaboration with the Nantong Municipal Government on the "HK ROBOTICS Eldercare Demonstration Project," the initiative is expected to serve 1,200 to 1,500 households, encompassing approximately 3,000 users with eldercare needs. This project aims to address traditional eldercare challenges, such as high labor costs and delayed response times. In intelligent diagnosis and treatment, partnerships with leading domestic health examination companies have established distributed robotic health examination centers, which provide health screening and traditional Chinese medicine diagnostic services.

In commercial services, the company has already partnered with major Hong Kong real estate property companies, launching patrol monitoring and disaster warning robots to assist security work. Within the next three years, it plans to comprehensively deploy four categories of robots (multi-scenario greeting robots, indoor and outdoor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots, and security patrol robots), with an initial target exceeding 1,000 units, aiming to advance intelligent property management processes.

In smart education, the company collaborates with professional teams affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Computing Technology to jointly develop educational robots. The focus is on artificial intelligence education, with plans to establish AI-enabled smart education research and practice bases in regions such as Sichuan, Henan, and Guizhou.

Furthermore, HK ROBOTICS will capitalize on Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub, fully leveraging policy advantages to tap into international markets, accessing Southeast Asian eldercare real estate and North American educational robotics blue ocean markets.

Capitalizing on the Inflection Point: "Order-Driven" Strategy Captures First-Mover Advantage

The global humanoid robotics market stands at a pivotal inflection point. McKinsey projects that by 2030, robots will displace 15% of the global workforce, generating an industry valuation exceeding US$30 trillion, surpassing the combined market capitalization of automotive and telecommunications sectors. Goldman Sachs forecasts humanoid robots reaching cost-effectiveness thresholds as early as 2024 for industrial applications and 2028 for consumer markets. HK ROBOTICS's "order-driven" business model positions the company to capture first-mover advantages during this critical market window.

Looking ahead, HK ROBOTICS will continue advancing "dynamic environmental interaction capabilities" through technological evolution, integrating multimodal sensing with autonomous task planning to transition from "environmentally adaptive intelligence" to "autonomous decision-making intelligence." For market expansion, the company will leverage its "Chinese Mainland + Hong Kong" dual-circulation strategy to achieve deep market penetration across Yangtze River Delta and Greater Bay Area segments, targeting eldercare services, property management, and smart education, while simultaneously expanding into Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern, European, and North American markets through Hong Kong's international business platform.

Supported by favorable policy frameworks, technological breakthroughs, and capital backing, HK ROBOTICS is establishing itself as a globally competitive embodied humanoid robotics company with Hong Kong's flagship local brand through its differentiated approach of delivering "genuinely intelligent, real-world applicable, and practically useful" solutions, fundamentally reshaping the global humanoid robotics industry landscape. 17/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

