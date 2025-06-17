Scientists in Germany have collected dust from Qatar, Morocco and Thailand to analyze the impact on the performance of uncoated solar glass and uncoated PV mini-modules. Their analysis has shown that dust coverage could range from 4% to 60%. A research team led by scientists from Germany's Anhalt University of Applied Sciences has conducted a study of the impact of different types of dust on solar transmittance and PV performance. Specifically, they analyzed and tested dust samples from urban areas of Qatar and Morocco, a rice field and a biofuel refinery plant in Thailand (Thai 297 dust), as ...

