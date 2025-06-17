Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 09:36 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VOX Solutions Appointed Exclusive Gateway for International A2P SMS and Voice Traffic into Claro Ecuador

HONG KONG, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive gateway for international Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and Voice traffic delivery into Claro Ecuador's network, Ecuador's leading mobile operator. This role results from a strategic interworking agreement between VOX Solutions and Claro, establishing a direct channel for the secure termination of international A2P SMS and Voice traffic into Claro's network.

This exclusive partnership allows VOX Solutions and Claro Ecuador to collaborate closely in ensuring seamless, reliable delivery of critical A2P messages to Claro's end-users and business clients. Through this arrangement, Claro Ecuador now has comprehensive control over the delivery of international A2P traffic to its network, supporting both enhanced communication and advanced protection against fraudulent activities.

Central to this partnership is the VOX-360 platform, a versatile and advanced solution uniquely designed to deliver market-leading anti-fraud, flash call authentication and A2P SMS monetization. The VOX-360 platform enables mobile operators like Claro Ecuador to identify and prevent fraudulent and spam traffic, securing a positive experience for end-users and optimizing network monetization efforts.

"We are honored to support Claro Ecuador through this collaboration, offering unmatched technology and operational expertise," said Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO and Founder of VOX Solutions. "The VOX-360 platform stands out as the only solution capable of effectively managing Flash Calls alongside comprehensive anti-fraud measures for A2P Voice and SMS traffic. This feature ensures Claro Ecuador is shielded from messaging bypass and fraudulent voice or Flash Calls now and in the future."

VOX Solutions has successfully deployed the VOX-360 platform across numerous major mobile operator networks globally and remains committed to supporting its partners with state-of-the-art technology, valuable insights, and specialized resources. This ongoing dedication reaffirms VOX Solutions' commitment to driving innovation and safeguarding communications in the telecommunications sector.

About VOX Solutions:

VOX Solutions is a leading TelcoTech company dedicated to empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), carriers, aggregators, and enterprises worldwide by providing innovative solutions to effectively monetize their assets . We provide cutting-edge solutions that enable our partners to unlock new revenue streams by maximizing the value of their existing assets. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Advertising Technology (AdTech), advanced analytics, and seamless authentication, we help transform telecommunications businesses into high-performing, revenue-generating ecosystems.

www.voxsolutions.co

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vox-solutions-appointed-exclusive-gateway-for-international-a2p-sms-and-voice-traffic-into-claro-ecuador-302481082.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.