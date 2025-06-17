Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

42Gears Launches SureIdP -- Zero Trust Identity and Access Management Solution for Secure, Seamless Enterprise Access

BENGALURU, India, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears has launched SureIdP, a Zero Trust Identity and Access Management Solution that combines identity verification with device compliance. It enhances enterprise security while ensuring seamless, cross-platform user access.

42Gears logo

What is Zero Trust Identity and Access Management?

A Zero Trust IAM solution verifies digital identities-usernames, passwords, biometrics, and device posture-before granting access. Acting as a central hub, it enables secure Single Sign-On (SSO). For example, logging into enterprise apps via Google Workspace credentials involves Google as the Identity Provider, but access is granted only after evaluating user location or behavior-core to Zero Trust security.

Why Modern Businesses Need IAMs

With rising digital threats, secure access control is essential. These stats show why SureIdP is crucial:

  • Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) reduces identity-based attacks by 99.9%

  • 76% of breaches result from credential misuse or phishing

  • 71% increase in credential-based cyberattacks year-over-year

  • Insider threats cost firms an average of $16.2 million annually

  • Zero Trust frameworks reduce risk by up to 50%

Meet SureIdP

Built on Zero Trust Access principles, SureIdP enforces both user and device verification before granting access. It supports Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, and offers centralized control via a single dashboard.

Key Features

  • Device Authentication: Access is limited to compliant devices based on location, network, and policy

  • OS Login & Access Control: Secure desktop login for Windows, macOS, and Linux

  • Single Sign-On (SSO): One login for multiple applications

  • User Lifecycle Management: Easy onboarding/offboarding with group and device-user management

  • Zero Trust Framework: Enforces least-privilege access with continuous validation

  • External Federation: Integrates with Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra, Okta, and SAML 2.0 IdPs

Core Benefits

  • Continuous Identity Verification to stop credential misuse

  • Device-Aware Access blocks non-compliant endpoints

  • Real-Time Contextual Controls for behavior-based risk assessment

  • Unified Security Management with fewer third-party tools

  • Improved User Experience through simplified login and control

  • Compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and more

  • Cost Efficiency by reducing licensing and IT load

Industry Applications

  • Finance: Protects digital banking and ensures audit readiness

  • Retail: Secures POS and third-party access

  • Education: Safeguards shared devices and remote learning

  • Healthcare: Supports HIPAA and secures medical data

  • Government: Enables compliant data access and collaboration

"SureIdP is a game-changer for enterprises looking to unify identity and device security," said Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of 42Gears. "It empowers IT teams to implement strong security policies without affecting user productivity."

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise IT management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams.
42Gears products are used by over 23,000 customers across various industries in more than 170 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210925/5371672/42Gears1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42gears-launches-sureidp--zero-trust-identity-and-access-management-solution-for-secure-seamless-enterprise-access-302482641.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.