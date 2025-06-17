SquaredFinancial turns 20: A milestone of trust, growth, and looking ahead

LUXEMBOURG, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SquaredFinancial proudly celebrates 20 years in the fintech and trading industry, a milestone shaped by steady growth, lasting relationships, and a clear commitment to putting clients first.

Founded in 2005 by entrepreneur Philippe Ghanem, SquaredFinancial began with a simple mission: to make trading more accessible, transparent, and human. Two decades on, the company has become a trusted platform for individual investors and a key technology and liquidity partner for brokers across the industry.

"We've always believed in building for the long term," said Philippe Ghanem, Founder and CEO. "This milestone is not about looking back. It's about momentum. The brokerage industry is shifting fast, and we're leaning into that change with clarity, confidence, and a long-term vision shaped by experience."

Over the years, SquaredFinancial has grown into a regulated firm with a global client base and a reputation for delivering smart, scalable infrastructure. The company has launched its proprietary trading app, introduced AI-backed tools designed to support informed decision, and developed innovative financial products like fixed-time deposits*, all while supporting brokers with deep liquidity and seamless technology integration.

What sets SquaredFinancial apart is its people and its purpose, a culture rooted in performance, trust, and long-term partnership.

"We've never chased hype. We've focused on building something real, something people can rely on," Ghanem added. "We're here for the professionals who demand performance. We're here for the beginners who want to learn. And we're here to stay."

As SquaredFinancial enters its third decade, it continues to invest in next-generation technology, global partnerships, and tools that empower both investors and financial institutions. The goal remains clear: to simplify the trading experience, support its partners, and help clients grow with confidence.

*This product is not offered to European residents.

About SquaredFinancial

Founded in 2005, SquaredFinancial is a fintech and multi-asset trading firm providing regulated, technology-driven investment solutions. The company serves a global client base, offering intuitive platforms for investors and professional-grade liquidity and technology services for brokers. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and long-term relationships, SquaredFinancial is built to support the future of finance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711774/SquaredFinancial.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711846/SquaredFinancial_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/squaredfinancial-turns-20-a-milestone-of-trust-growth-and-looking-ahead-302482823.html