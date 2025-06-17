SAAB AB: Saab signs new SEK 6 billion revolving credit facility

Saab has signed a new SEK 6 billion revolving credit facility agreement with a group of 11 relationship banks.

The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options. The new facility replaces Saab's existing SEK 4 billion and SEK 2 billion revolving credit facilities signed in 2021.

This strengthens Saab's financial flexibility and supports the company's continued growth.

