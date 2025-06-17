Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 11:46
42,530 Euro
+0,13 % +0,055
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,57042,60011:48
42,58042,61011:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 09:45 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SAAB AB: Saab signs new SEK 6 billion revolving credit facility

Saab has signed a new SEK 6 billion revolving credit facility agreement with a group of 11 relationship banks.

The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options. The new facility replaces Saab's existing SEK 4 billion and SEK 2 billion revolving credit facilities signed in 2021.

This strengthens Saab's financial flexibility and supports the company's continued growth.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
