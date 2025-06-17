Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5H7 | ISIN: SE0010323998 | Ticker-Symbol: B9C
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:04
2,230 Euro
-0,45 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2502,27012:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balco Group AB: Balco Returns to the Maritime Industry - Secures Order in France Worth Approx. SEK 80 Million

Balco Group is taking an important step into the maritime industry by securing its first-ever order in France - a significant project for the French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique. The project includes the delivery of balconies, railings, and doors with a total value of approximately SEK 80 million. The order marks Balco's return to the maritime segment after a few years' break and is a clear example of how we are broadening our product offering through the delivery of insulated sliding doors - further strengthening our offering going forward.

Production will take place both at Balco's factory in Poland and on-site in Saint-Nazaire. Installation will begin in 2026 with final delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

"Chantiers de l'Atlantique choosing Balco is a strong recognition of our expertise in balcony solutions and maritime projects. It shows that we have the capacity to handle larger and more complex projects beyond the traditional residential sector," says Linus Ralling, Head of Maritime Sales at Balco Group.

He continues:

"The cruise industry has recovered after COVID-19, and cruise lines are now ordering new ship series. The maritime industry is growing, and we are currently in discussions with several shipyards across Europe."

Balco has previously delivered balcony systems to four cruise ships for the for the German shipbuilding company Meyer Werft: AIDAnova, P&O Iona, AIDAcosma, and P&O Arvia. Customer relations are managed from Balco's office in Berlin.

Balco Group's ambition is to, within a few years, supply balcony systems and related components to 2-3 cruise ships annually.

For more information, please contact:
Linus Ralling
Head of Maritime Sales / MD Balco Germany
E-post: linus.ralling@balco.de
Mobil: +49 30 634 998 25

Camilla Ekdahl
CEO Balco Group
Email: camilla.ekdahl@balco.se
Mobile: +46 706 06 30 32

Jesper Magnusson
Head of HR & Communications
Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se
Mobile: +46 733 456 141

About Balco Group
Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 550 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.