Balco Group AB: Balco Returns to the Maritime Industry - Secures Order in France Worth Approx. SEK 80 Million

Balco Group is taking an important step into the maritime industry by securing its first-ever order in France - a significant project for the French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique. The project includes the delivery of balconies, railings, and doors with a total value of approximately SEK 80 million. The order marks Balco's return to the maritime segment after a few years' break and is a clear example of how we are broadening our product offering through the delivery of insulated sliding doors - further strengthening our offering going forward.

Production will take place both at Balco's factory in Poland and on-site in Saint-Nazaire. Installation will begin in 2026 with final delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

"Chantiers de l'Atlantique choosing Balco is a strong recognition of our expertise in balcony solutions and maritime projects. It shows that we have the capacity to handle larger and more complex projects beyond the traditional residential sector," says Linus Ralling, Head of Maritime Sales at Balco Group.

He continues:

"The cruise industry has recovered after COVID-19, and cruise lines are now ordering new ship series. The maritime industry is growing, and we are currently in discussions with several shipyards across Europe."

Balco has previously delivered balcony systems to four cruise ships for the for the German shipbuilding company Meyer Werft: AIDAnova, P&O Iona, AIDAcosma, and P&O Arvia. Customer relations are managed from Balco's office in Berlin.

Balco Group's ambition is to, within a few years, supply balcony systems and related components to 2-3 cruise ships annually.

About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 550 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.