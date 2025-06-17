Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY)



London, UK, 17 June 2025 Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY) Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (LSE: PEY). Partners Group Private Equity Ltd's (PEY's) NAV total return (TR) improved after a weaker period to 11.4% in FY24 in euro terms. It was bolstered by the successful exit of SRS Distribution (sold to Home Depot), three IPOs and solid business traction of holdings such as International Schools Partnerships (ISP) and DiversiTech. PEY's NAV fell by 6.5% in the first four months of 2025, mostly due to fx and the de-rating of listed holdings (KinderCare Learning Companies in particular). PEY's board made good progress in its agenda to enhance shareholder value. In FY24, it rolled out a well-structured capital allocation framework, which, on top of regular dividends, allows it to use part of PEY's free cash flow for buybacks. The board also renegotiated PEY's fee structure with a favourable change to the base for calculating its management and performance fee. New members joined the board and PEY scaled up its engagement with shareholders. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



