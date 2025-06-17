A US Senate committee has advanced a bill to phase out the investment tax credit by 2028 and end the residential solar tax credit by the end of this year, proposing major rollbacks to clean energy incentives. The "One Big Beautiful Bill" includes broader tax code changes that could impact project economics across the renewable energy sector. From pv magazine USA The US Senate Finance Committee has forwarded its draft of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," in an ugly outcome for US clean energy. First, it cuts the 48E Investment Tax Credit for solar and wind energy projects, which covers 30% of installed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...