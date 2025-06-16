Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNK3 | ISIN: US25432X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NW
NASDAQ
16.06.25 | 21:59
26,180 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 22:36 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Dime Continues to Execute on Growth Plan with the Hire of Shawn Gines

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the continued execution of its growth plan, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company" or "Dime"), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that Shawn Gines will join Dime as Executive Vice President, Corporate and Specialty Finance.

Mr. Gines will play an integral role in the continued buildout and diversification of Dime's commercial lending businesses, including growing Dime's presence with corporate clients and private equity firms, overseeing the recently launched Fund Finance vertical, and building out other specialty verticals which over time will further diversify Dime's balance sheet.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, "We are excited to announce the hiring of Shawn, who will be one of the cornerstones of our growth plans in the years ahead. Shawn is a very well-known and well-regarded banker with a strong track record. Dime continues to be the bank of choice for talented bankers."

"Shawn's diverse experience in the geographies and asset classes we're building out will significantly accelerate our execution," said Tom Geisel, Dime's Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending.

Gines, who will be based in Manhattan, was most recently Regional President for the NYC and New Jersey Metro Markets for Webster Bank. Previously, he was Senior Managing Director and led a Middle Market Commercial group at Sterling National Bank. Early in his career, Mr. Gines was employed at GE Capital and Bank of America where he held various roles with increasing responsibility.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.