Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Dime Continues to Execute on Growth Plan with the Hire of Shawn Gines

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the continued execution of its growth plan, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company" or "Dime"), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that Shawn Gines will join Dime as Executive Vice President, Corporate and Specialty Finance.

Mr. Gines will play an integral role in the continued buildout and diversification of Dime's commercial lending businesses, including growing Dime's presence with corporate clients and private equity firms, overseeing the recently launched Fund Finance vertical, and building out other specialty verticals which over time will further diversify Dime's balance sheet.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, "We are excited to announce the hiring of Shawn, who will be one of the cornerstones of our growth plans in the years ahead. Shawn is a very well-known and well-regarded banker with a strong track record. Dime continues to be the bank of choice for talented bankers."

"Shawn's diverse experience in the geographies and asset classes we're building out will significantly accelerate our execution," said Tom Geisel, Dime's Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending.

Gines, who will be based in Manhattan, was most recently Regional President for the NYC and New Jersey Metro Markets for Webster Bank. Previously, he was Senior Managing Director and led a Middle Market Commercial group at Sterling National Bank. Early in his career, Mr. Gines was employed at GE Capital and Bank of America where he held various roles with increasing responsibility.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.