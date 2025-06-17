Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBMB | ISIN: VGG069731120 | Ticker-Symbol: A531
Stuttgart
17.06.25 | 08:01
23,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURA MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURA MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,60024,60012:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 01:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA)(B3: AURA33)(OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company"), announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 16, 2025, via live webcast.

Votes at the Meeting

For additional details on these matters, please see the management information circular of the Company dated May 7, 2025, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca (the "Management Information Circular").

1. Election of Directors. Voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:

NomineeOutcomeFor% ForWithheld% Withheld
Paulo de BritoCarried49,701,59999.943%28,3610.057%
Paulo de Brito FilhoCarried46,627,17593.761%3,102,7856.239%
Stephen KeithCarried49,703,34199.946%26,6190.054%
Pedro TurquetoCarried49,721,38899.983%8,5720.017%
Richmond FennCarried49,721,23899.982%8,7220.018%
Marcelo De AndradeWithdrawnN/AN/AN/AN/A
Bruno MauadCarried49,555,26999.649%174,6900.351%


2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors. Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP and KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:

OutcomeFor% ForWithheld% Withheld
Carried49,850,82799.978%10,8950.022%


About Aura 360° Mining

About Aura 360° Mining Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's five operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, and Borborema gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and three projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development; São Francisco, which is in care and maintenance; and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.