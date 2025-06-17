Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Completes $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company") announced today the completion of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000.

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 2, 2025, under the ticker symbol "SZZLU." Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The common stock and Share Rights are expected to trade separately under the symbols "SZZL" and "SZZLR" once eligible.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses across sectors including hospitality, restaurant, food and beverage, retail, consumer, real estate (including proptech), food-related technology, professional sports, and airlines. The Company is focused on identifying established, scalable businesses operating within or adjacent to these sectors in the United States and other developed markets.

The Company is led by Steve Salis (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman), Jamie Karson (Non-Executive Vice Chairman), and Daniel Lee (Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business and Corporate Development). The Board of Directors includes Neil Leibman, Warren Thompson, and David Perlin.

This is the second SPAC sponsored by Salis Holdings. The team's previous vehicle, Sizzle Acquisition Corp., completed a merger with European Lithium to form Critical Metals Corp. in early 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Media Contact:

Sheena Lajoie

sl@sizzlespac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa1237f0-c357-4cd5-8193-5ff27e1c0176