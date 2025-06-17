VIRTUALWARE SA: Virtualware will uplist on Euronext Growth Paris on June 19, following market approval

Paris, June 17, 2025 - Virtualware (EPA:MLVIR), a pioneer in 3D-driven enterprise software, will uplist to Euronext Growth Paris on June 19 under the ticker ALVIR, following approval by the exchange's admission committee

Virtualware's uplist will enable the company to operate in a Multilateral Trading Facility with greater market liquidity, aiming for a broader diversification of its investor base and access to new financing instruments.

The company went public via a direct listing process on Euronext Access, the market's junior segment, in April 2023 at a valuation of 27 million euros.

"This process brings to culmination a two-year journey that began with listing on the Euronext Access Paris in April 2023 and marks an important step forward for Virtualware as we position ourselves to respond to the unprecedented rise in global demand for Real-time 3D enterprise solutions," said Unai Extremo, CEO, Virtualware.

"The uplisting will allow us to tap into increased liquidity and investor interest and fulfill our Strategic Plan, and open the doors to further, important markets," he added.

Recently, the company reported audited results showing a 91% increase in its full year 2024 EBITDA to 808,000 euros. Pre-tax profit climbed 1712% to 598,000 euros.

Financial net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 0.5 times at the end of 2024. Subscription-based services accounted for 41% of total revenue. VIROO XRaaS revenue grew from 590,555 euros in 2022 to 1,288,060 euros in 2023, reaching 1,725,719 euros by the end of 2024 and marking a 192% increase over two years.

Euronext is a federation of exchanges comprising the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Oslo, Milan, Lisbon, and Dublin markets. Meanwhile, Euronext Growth is the marketplace for high-potential SMEs seeking to access European capital. As a multilateral trading platform, it enables simultaneous trading across multiple European financial centers.

Virtualware, founded in 2004 and one of the leading experts in immersive and 3D technology solutions, has seen a 35% increase in the value of the company's shares since the initial listing in 2023. Virtualware's current market capitalization is € 36.79 million.

Virtualware's client base includes GE Vernova, Petronas, Volvo, Gestamp, Alstom, ADIF, Bosch, Biogen, Kessler Foundation, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, Ohio University, the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the Basque Government.

During this period, its software solutions have become synonymous with cutting-edge 3D enterprise.

In October 2024, Virtualware acquired Swedish company Simumatik, expanding its capabilities in digital twin and simulation technologies. This acquisition aligns with the company's three-year Strategic Plan to support key industries, including energy, automotive, transportation, defense, manufacturing, education, and healthcare.

In 2024, Virtualware also presented a three-year (2024-2026) Strategic Plan featuring expansion in North America, channel-based organic growth, and inorganic acquisitions.

The company's headquarters are in Bilbao, Spain, with offices in Orlando, US, Toronto, Canada, and Skövde, Sweden.

LKS Next acted as the transaction listing sponsor for the uplisting process. Kepler Cheuvreux will serve as liquidity provider once the company's shares start trading on Euronext Growth. Pedrosa acted as financial communications and investor relations advisor.

Safe Harbor

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware" or the "Company") or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware's prior consent.