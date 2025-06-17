Anzeige
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:03
2,180 Euro
-19,26 % -0,520
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1802,76011:51
Dow Jones News
17.06.2025 10:51 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
17-Jun-2025 / 09:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
 
  
 
DATE: June 16, 2025 
 
  
 
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose 
loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with 
the interest amount; 
 
  
 
 -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 512.690.008,28 as of May 7, 2025, to Sümer Varlik 
  Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 103.000.000,00, 
  
 
 -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 510.639.573,82 as of May 8, 2025, to Gelecek Varlik 
  Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 102.130.000,00, 
  
 
in two separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 205.130.000,00. 
 
  
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
  
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
  
 
  
 
Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  393004 
EQS News ID:  2156430 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2156430&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2025 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
