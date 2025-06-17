Spectra Aerospace & Defense: Galleon Embedded Computing Successfully Recertified for ISO/IEC 27001, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Information Security

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galleon Embedded Computing (Galleon or the Company), a trusted provider of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions, rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices, today announced its successful recertification for ISO/IEC 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

This milestone reflects Galleon's transition to the latest 2022 ISO/IEC 27001 revision, which includes enhanced controls designed to address today's evolving threat landscape, including cloud services, remote work environments, and emerging technologies. By aligning with the newest requirements, the Company continues strengthening its ability to anticipate, mitigate, and respond to modern risks.

"In a time of heightened geopolitical tension and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, this recertification underscores Galleon's unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the highest standards of security and resilience across all operations," said Erlend Møyland, CEO of Galleon Embedded Computing. "Operating at the intersection of national security, technology, and trust, we recognise that our partners and customers demand innovation and rigorous protection of critical information. ISO 27001 is more than a certification for us-it's a strategic imperative in today's global environment."

This recertification comes at a pivotal moment as governments and defence partners place increased emphasis on supply chain assurance, data sovereignty, and operational security. Galleon remains a dependable partner in these shared missions, backed by internationally recognized best practices and a proactive security culture.

ISO/IEC 27001 is awarded only after a comprehensive audit process by accredited third-party assessors. The standard evaluates the Company's ability to systematically manage sensitive information, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability through risk-based controls.

About Galleon Embedded Computing

Galleon Embedded Computing is an innovative leader in developing extremely rugged, secure storage solutions, data recorder systems, servers, network-attached storage devices & processing systems intended for deployment in the harshest environmental conditions. In August 2021, Galleon strengthened its industry position by joining Spectra Aerospace & Defense.



About Spectra Aerospace & Defense

Spectra is a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly engineered avionics and electronics solutions primarily for the aerospace and defense technology market. Spectra offers its customers a differentiated portfolio of proprietary C5ISR products that span the entire data capture lifecycle - recording, processing, routing, and ultimately displaying mission-critical data. For more information, visit spectra-aerodef.com.

