KuCoin Pay and Cryptorefills Partner to Unlock Global Travel with Crypto

41M+ KuCoin users can now spend crypto on flights, hotels, gift cards, and more with Cryptorefills

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Pay, the official payment solution of global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, has announced a strategic partnership with Cryptorefills, a leading platform for crypto-powered travel and lifestyle services. This collaboration enables KuCoin's 41 million users to spend cryptocurrency on real-world needs, from global travel bookings to everyday digital purchases, directly via the KuCoin App or the Cryptorefills website.

As part of the integration, Cryptorefills' full suite of offerings is now accessible through the KuCoin App, supporting payments in 50+ cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and KuCoin Token (KCS). In parallel, KuCoin Pay has been added as a direct checkout option on the Cryptorefills platform.

Available Services:

Travel : Book flights with 300+ airlines and stay at over 1 million hotels globally

: Book flights with 300+ airlines and stay at over 1 million hotels globally Lifestyle : Purchase 4,000+ gift cards from the world's top brands

: Purchase 4,000+ gift cards from the world's top brands Communication : Purchase mobile top-ups across 140+ carriers and eSIMs

: Purchase mobile top-ups across 140+ carriers and eSIMs Seamless Payments : Pay directly from your KuCoin balance using 50+ cryptocurrencies

: Pay directly from your KuCoin balance using 50+ cryptocurrencies Integrated Access: Complete the entire process within the KuCoin App or via Cryptorefills.com

How to Pay with KuCoin Pay in Cryptorefills:

Click the button below to visit Cryptorefills. Book your trip or select a gift card. Proceed to checkout and choose KuCoin Pay as your payment method. Open the KuCoin App and tap the scanner icon on the home screen. Scan the QR code displayed on the merchant's site to complete your purchase.

[Make a Payment Now]

"Travel is a natural fit for cryptocurrency. Both are borderless by design. This partnership bridges the gap between crypto ownership and daily spending," said Nicholas Kunz, Business Development Manager at KuCoin. "We believe this collaboration will also help bring cryptocurrency into everyday use across more countries, accelerating mainstream adoption around the world."

Cryptorefills is now featured on the KuCoin Pay homepage within the App, giving users a unified, on-platform experience to fulfill daily and travel needs, enhancing retention and cross-platform synergy.

This partnership supports KuCoin's commitment to expanding real-world utility for digital assets. By building a robust crypto commerce ecosystem, including QR code checkout, native app integration, and merchant partnerships, KuCoin Pay positions itself as a trailblazer in Web3 payments and decentralized finance.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail. It offers a contactless and borderless payment system using a variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. KuCoin Pay supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including KCS, USDT, USDC, BTC, which users can use to seamlessly pay for global products and services for both online and in-store purchases. Learn more about KuCoin Pay: https://www.kucoin.com/pay.

About Cryptorefills

Cryptorefills enables users in over 180 countries to fulfill daily needs via crypto. From topping up mobile credit and purchasing gift cards to booking global travel, the platform delivers frictionless, blockchain-powered experiences. As an early adopter of the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, Cryptorefills is a pioneer in scalable crypto commerce.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712652/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-pay-and-cryptorefills-partner-to-unlock-global-travel-with-crypto-302483620.html