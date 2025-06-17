Defined.ai Announces Strategic Partnership With Crowdworks

Partnership expands access to high-quality, ethically sourced AI training data in South Korea

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Defined.ai, a global leader in high-quality, ethically sourced AI training data, today announced a strategic partnership with Crowdworks, a leading AI technology provider based in South Korea.

Defined.ai



This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Defined.ai's international growth strategy. Through this partnership, Crowdworks will offer Defined.ai's ethically sourced datasets to its local client base through its A1 data marketplace, empowering South Korean companies to scale their AI models and expand their solutions globally.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Crowdworks," said Daniel Navas, CFO & COO of Defined.ai. "As global demand for high-quality AI training data continues to accelerate, our priority remains making trusted, high-quality, ethically-sourced datasets accessible worldwide. South Korea is making very important steps in the AI space, and with this partnership we will be able to support companies in their growth journeys."

As part of the partnership, Crowdworks has integrated Defined.ai's AI Marketplace datasets into its service offerings, making them easily accessible to end users alongside Crowdworks' existing AI solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Defined.ai to bring their industry-leading datasets to our clients in South Korea," said Woosung Kim, CEO of Crowdworks. "Together, we are enabling our customers to develop more accurate, globally relevant AI solutions."

For more information or to explore tailored AI training data solutions, please contact: contact@defined.ai .

About Defined.ai

Defined.ai is the leading provider of ethical AI data, offering the world's biggest ethical AI data marketplace alongside subscriptions for flexible data access and custom services. With deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Defined.ai delivers high-quality, ethically sourced training data, enabling companies to accelerate their AI solutions with data that is secure, bias-free, and compliant with ethical and legal standards.??

Founded by Daniela Braga, PhD, in 2015, Defined.ai has earned recognition in top-tier outlets, including Forbes, Fortune, CB Insights, and Inc., and has received numerous awards, with appearances on prestigious lists like Forbes AI 50, Deloitte Fast 100, and Inc. 500.? The company has raised over $80 million in funding and is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA, with additional offices in Lisbon, Portugal.?

SOURCE: Defined.ai

