While Brazil is making progress in customer-side, "behind-the-meter" and off-grid battery solutions - with more than 700 MWh - it still lacks guidelines for a planned gigawatt-scale national auction. Markus Vlasits, president of the Brazilian Association of Energy Storage Solutions (ABSAE), tells pv magazine about the nation's utility-scale battery bottleneck. From ESS News ABSAE estimates Brazil already has between 700 MWh and 800 MWh of battery energy storage capacity. With the nation still awaiting details of an energy storage-dedicated grid capacity reserve auction (LRCAP) planned by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...