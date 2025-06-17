Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 12:10 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AscellaHealth, LLC: AscellaHealth Wins Business Change and Transformation Excellence Award at the Industry Eagles Awards 2025

gold

DUBLIN and BERWYN, Pa., June 17, 2025has been awarded Gold in the Business Change and Transformation Excellence category at the Industry Eagles Awards 2025,held on 5th June 2025 at The Bentley Hotel, London.

The ceremony honoured outstanding achievements across a wide range of sectors, spotlighting those setting benchmarks in innovation, transformation, and excellence. Receiving this recognition among so many remarkable companies and professionals is a true honour for our team.

Evening Highlights:

  • The event brought together leaders and innovators from diverse industries, creating a powerful platform for connection and celebration.
  • Hosted by the dynamic Andy Hodgson, the evening featured live performances, inspiring moments, and heartfelt thank-you speeches.
  • Finalists and winners were celebrated across categories, including Technology, Healthcare, Education, Legal Services, and more.
  • AscellaHealth was proudly announced as the winner in the Business Change and Transformation Excellence category.
  • To view the full list of winners, visit: https://industryeaglesawards.com/winners-2025 (https://industryeaglesawards.com/winners-2025)

A Moment of Pride
"This prestigious award is a testament to the exceptional expertise, passion and dedication of our entire team in advancing access to life-saving therapies for individuals with complex, chronic conditions and rare diseases," says Bill Oldham, chairman and president, AscellaHealth. "Our commitment to patient-focused care is reflected across every level of the organisation-from visionary leadership that continually seeks to optimise the treatment experience, to a culture that fosters inclusivity and encourages innovative thinking to advance patient outcomes. Together, we've built a globally scalable model that sets a new benchmark for excellence in the specialty pharmaceutical industry, seamlessly integrating personalised patient support, specialty pharmacy distribution and technology-driven digital platforms. As we expand our global footprint and grow our workforce, we continue to strengthen partnerships, break down barriers to care and deliver meaningful, measurable impact for patients, families and healthcare stakeholders around the world. We are truly honoured by this recognition, which reinforces our mission to transform healthcare through innovation, collaboration and purpose-driven growth."

About the Industry Eagles Awards
The Industry Eagles Awards honour excellence without boundaries - celebrating individuals, teams, and organisations making a meaningful impact across sectors. With specialised awards in industries from IT and Energy to Healthcare, Legal Services, and more, the Eagles Awards serve as a prestigious platform to recognise progress, purpose, and leadership.

For more information about the Industry Eagles Awards, visit: https://industryeaglesawards.com

About AscellaHealth LLC
AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients, while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.euor www.AscellaHealth.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad6b83ed-eba4-44ad-af64-56208643eec0

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



Media: Caroline Chambers CPR Communications cchambers@cpronline.com 201.641.1911 x 21

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.