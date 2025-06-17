Industry veteran and former VP of Sales Marketing to lead Trillora's next growth phase-expanding sustainability, supply chain transparency and global service excellence.

Trillora Packaging Solutions announced the appointment of David Kalman as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025. Mr. Kalman succeeds Richard Lange, who led the company through a successful brand transformation and strategic realignment following its 2023 acquisition by Mimir Group.

Kalman joined Trillora in July 2024 as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and brings more than 25 years of leadership experience focused on customer relationships, commercial growth, and organizational alignment. His appointment signals the next growth phase for Trillora as it continues to evolve its packaging solutions and global services for leading brands in apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and outdoor equipment.

"I'm truly grateful for this opportunity to serve Trillora and the customers who have placed their trust in us," said Kalman. "Over the past year, I've seen how deeply committed our team is to helping customers navigate complexity, disruption, and constant change in their businesses. It's something I take seriously. My focus in this new role is simple: listen to our customers, support our team, and stay true to the values that got us here."

Building on Trillora's legacy of customer and operational excellence, Kalman's leadership will also guide the company toward expanded service capabilities that help global brands meet rising expectations around sustainability, supply chain transparency, and responsible sourcing.

"Our customers' needs are evolving, and we have an opportunity to evolve with them," Kalman underscored. "When you combine genuine care for customers with meaningful insights into environmental impact, social responsibility, and supply chain transparency, you create packaging strategies that do more than meet business needs. They help build smarter, more sustainable, accountable operations that benefit everyone."

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Trillora leads global packaging programs with support from a strategically integrated production network throughout Asia and dedicated sales and account management teams in Europe and the United States. The company continues to serve as a trusted partner in packaging performance, from design and sourcing through quality assurance and delivery.

