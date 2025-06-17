Anzeige
17.06.2025 12:14 Uhr
DMEGC Solar Shines at SNEC 2025 with New PV Modules and Prestigious Awards

JINHUA, China, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar has solidified its status as a global solar industry leader after securing multiple high-profile awards at SNEC 2025, one of the world's premier solar energy exhibitions. The company showcased its latest high-efficiency PV modules while earning recognition for innovation, reliability, and sustainability.

DMEGC Solar Shines at SNEC 2025 with New PV Modules and Prestigious Awards

Breakthrough Innovations in Solar Technology

Among the highlights was the Infinity RT Series G12RT-B66DSW module, set to achieve a maximum mass production power of 660W and a 24.4% conversion efficiency by the first half of 2026. This advancement is driven by cutting-edge 0BB (busbar-free) technology, multi-cell segmentation, and advanced stacking techniques, enabling superior power density and efficiency.

Another standout was the G12RT-B66HSW dual-glass module, which will reach 650W power output and 24.1% efficiency in 2025. Featuring Defect Elimination Technology (DET), advanced insulation edge sealing and high-density encapsulation, this module ensures greater durability and performance in diverse environments.

Industry Recognition and Awards

DMEGC Solar was honored as the "Overall Highest Achiever" by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), a globally respected PV testing authority. This accolade reflects the company's commitment to excellence in reliability, performance, and quality-verified through rigorous third-party testing.

TÜV NORD awarded DMEGC Solar the ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement Compliance Statement, while its Sichuan and Lianyungang plants received the SA8000 Social Accountability Certification, affirming ethical labor practices and environmental responsibility.

Further validating its technological prowess, DMEGC earned the "PV Module Anti-UVID Strength Certificate" from CGC, demonstrating exceptional resistance to UV degradation-critical for projects in harsh climates. The modules showed less than 2% degradation after simulated 25-year UV exposure, far exceeding industry norms.

Additionally, TÜV Rheinland granted three certifications:

  • IEC 62941 (Quality Management System)
  • IEC 63126 Level 2 (High-Temperature Reliability)
  • PV Module Outdoor Demonstration Plant Certificate

These achievements underscore DMEGC Solar's leadership in innovation, sustainability, and reliability, reinforcing its competitive edge in the global renewable energy market. With these advancements, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of investors, developers, and policymakers driving the clean energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712732/DMEGC_Solar_Shines_at_SNEC_2025_with_New_PV_Modules_and_Prestigious_Awards.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-shines-at-snec-2025-with-new-pv-modules-and-prestigious-awards-302483672.html

