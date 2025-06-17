Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) today announced its 'foreign exchange services' and 'fund finance advisor' wins at The Drawdown Awards 2025 on Thursday 12th June 2025.

Alpha team collecting awards for Foreign Exchange Services and Fund Finance Advisor at The Drawdown Awards 2025

The Drawdown Awards celebrate advisers and solution providers who support European private fund operations. The rigorous judging process, based on the views of a panel of leading private capital fund COOs, CFOs, CCOs, GCs and CTOs, ensures these awards stand out from the crowd as the 'ones to win' and act as a catalyst to drive up service and operational standards across the private markets sector.

Alpha is a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its Private Markets division provides a powerful alternative to traditional banking one that is designed specifically to handle the complexity of private market companies. Combining dedicated teams with purpose-built technologies, we offer a suite of cash and risk management solutions, all seamlessly managed in one place. Today Alpha supports approx. 2,000 investment managers across the world, alongside some of the industry's most respected service providers.

Alpha continues to stand out as the leading FX partner for GPs managing foreign exchange exposures, combining deep expertise in both alternative investments and currency management. Having launched its Private Markets division in 2017, the company has since expanded its offering to provide a growing range of non-bank financial solutions, including interest rate management, payments and accounts, and fund finance.

Alpha Match, a digital fund finance intermediary, is the first of its kind in the alternative investment industry. The platform allows borrowers to instantly screen their fund finance requirements against a database of more than 400 lender profiles to source and secure suitable lenders and terms. Following the successful launch of the platform in 2023, recent innovations include a pre-packaged and fixed-cost GP finance solution.

Sam Marsh, Chief Executive Officer Private Markets, said, "The Drawdown's rigorous entry and judging process has always made this a particularly meaningful award for us. As a business, our focus is on delivering tangible value to CFOs and COOs, so being recognised by an independent panel of industry peers is both rewarding and a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team."

