Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 13:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capsuline's Customers Will Not be Impacted by the Sizable Anti-Dumping Tariffs that May Soon Apply to Many Imported Capsules

DANIA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / On May 23 the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a preliminary affirmative determination in an important anti-dumping investigation of hard empty capsules. As a result, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies may soon face significant cost increases for hard empty capsules imported from China, Brazil, India or Vietnam.

This anti-dumping investigation is part of the Department of Commerce's ongoing efforts to protect the United States' domestic industries from the harmful effects of foreign companies selling goods in their market at prices below fair market value.

The proposed tariffs are especially high for capsules imported from Brazil and China

If the final determination is also affirmative, the anti-dumping tariffs that are already in place are likely to increase as follows:

Country

Current Anti-Dumping Tariff Rate

Proposed New Anti-Dumping Tariff Rate

Brazil

4.94%

77.29%

China

6.82%*

88.82%*

India

9.95%

14.19%*

Vietnam

2.15%

9.99%

* Although higher rates apply to some specific manufacturers, these are the rates that apply to most manufacturers from that country.

It is important to note that all anti-dumping tariffs are applied in addition to any governmental tariffs that are in place, such as the various tariffs being imposed by the Trump administration.

Now is the time for manufacturers to revisit their supply chains

The Commerce Department's anti-dumping investigation highlights the impact that supply chain risks can have on a company's costs and profitability. To reduce risk - including the risk of supply disruptions - healthcare companies are advised to make the switch now to reliable suppliers that are not subject to these tariffs, such as Capsuline.

Capsuline is a world-leading e-commerce platform for two-piece pharmaceutical-grade capsules. All of Capsuline's capsule products are manufactured in private, state-of-the-art cGMP facilities in the Americas. In addition to not being subject to anti-dumping tariffs at all, Capsuline's products also offer the added logistical advantage of being in close proximity to the U.S. A full range of gelatin and vegetarian capsules are available, including delayed release capsules, TiO2-free capsules, flavored capsules, enteric capsules, capsules made with natural colorants, and more.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://capsuline.com.

Contact Information

Johanna Ortiz
Director of E-commerce
info@capsuline.com
866-536-2277

.

SOURCE: Capsuline



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/capsulines-customers-will-not-be-impacted-by-the-sizable-anti-dumping-1036053

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.