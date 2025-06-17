Waterleaf International, LLC: Waterleaf International Names Jeff Buss as President & Chief Executive Officer

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Waterleaf International, LLC (Waterleaf) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Jeff Buss as President and Chief Executive Officer. With decades of expertise across cybersecurity and advanced networking solutions, Buss will lead the Company's strategic growth and innovation efforts to address its customers' emerging network vulnerabilities as data technologies continue to evolve.

"Rapid technological advancements, including with artificial intelligence, continue to make the cyber threat environment complex and multi-faceted. Jeff is an experienced CSO, CIO, entrepreneur, executive, and national leader in this area," said David Battle, Chairman of Waterleaf's Board. "We are excited to partner with Jeff to help our clients work through these challenges and to lead the Company's next phase of growth and innovation."

Buss brings over 30 years of experience in the government and commercial sectors, offering a wide range of experience in information technology and cybersecurity leadership positions. Buss has served on Waterleaf's Board since 2023, contributing significantly to the Company's growth and evolution. As President and CEO, Buss will leverage his industry experience and Waterleaf's technical solutions to compound upon the Company's success, expand its market presence, and address the evolving challenges of cybersecurity.

Adam Sewall, Waterleaf's Founder and CTO/CSO, offered "Jeff's influence and thought leadership as a member of Waterleaf's Board has been instrumental in the Company's evolution in the cybersecurity market. As the Company prepares for its next stage of growth, Jeff's intimate knowledge of the Company and his deep industry experience make him an excellent addition to the team. We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and believe he will have an immediate impact in furthering the mission of our customers, while also leading the Company's strategic growth."

Prior to joining Waterleaf, Buss served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Dexian, and before that, as the CIO for Nordic Consulting. In both roles, he played a key role in shaping corporate strategy and built world class teams to operate and defend large global IT enterprises. Before stepping into CIO roles, Buss was a Managing Director at Ernst & Young, where he advised four of the five largest banks in the U.S., ran the SIEM and SOAR national practices, and managed EY's global alliance with Splunk.

As a retired Navy Captain, Buss began his career as a Naval Flight Officer, flying electronic attack jets and culminated his military service as the Commander of the Defense Information System Agency (DISA) Command Center where he ran and defended the $35 billion Department of Defense Information Network - one of the largest and most complex networks in the world.

"Having served on Waterleaf's Board, I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the extraordinary talent and dedication of this team. I'm honored to now step into the role of President and CEO. With a world-class technology portfolio and a strong foundation already in place, I'm excited to lead the Company into its next phase of growth," said Buss. "In today's world, where digital threats are evolving faster than ever, cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue - it's a boardroom imperative and the cornerstone of global trust and resilience. I'm excited to work with this team to serve our customers, expand our impact, and build a safer digital future."

Waterleaf International, LLC is a leading provider of managed cyber security solutions, cyber consulting, and communications infrastructure services used to implement, maintain, and protect next generation network solutions for government and commercial customers. Waterleaf's cyber security as a service platform, Cyberleaf, provides an affordable, significantly advanced and easy to implement solution for organizations of all sizes to obtain world-class cybersecurity that continually defends against cyber threats and attacks. Waterleaf is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida and was founded in 2010.

