Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - TMX VettaFi, an indexing, digital distribution, analytics and thought leadership company and TMX Group subsidiary, announced today the acquisition of ETF Stream Limited (ETF Stream), a leading media brand for ETFs in Europe.

"The acquisition of ETF Stream represents an important step forward in our strategy to expand TMX VettaFi's digital and analytics capabilities in the U.K. and Europe," said Tom Hendrickson, President, TMX VettaFi. "Moving forward, we remain focused on opportunities to build on our offerings and expertise to strengthen our value proposition, and better serve a growing international network of clients and partners."

ETF Stream provides content to industry participants through its website, publications and events. The team of journalists cover the latest news, provide expert analysis and share informed opinions on a range of issues across the ETF ecosystem. ETF Stream also educates investors and advisors through events, guides, features, analysis and data tools.

"We're excited to join the TMX VettaFi family," added Sam Ridley, Managing Director, ETF Stream. "The combination of TMX VettaFi's resources and reach, with a shared belief in fostering innovation, will accelerate our ability to deliver value and premium products to our readers, clients and the European ETF industry."

This marks the fifth acquisition by TMX VettaFi in the last few years, following the acquisitions of the Credit Suisse Bond Indices from UBS in February 2025; iNDEX Research in October 2024, an end-to-end index provider across equity and fixed income exposures; the ROBO Global Index Suite in April 2023; and EQM Indexes in September 2023.

For more information on TMX VettaFi, please visit www.vettafi.com.

