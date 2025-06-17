Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Graphite Acquisition Corp. ("GAC") is pleased to announce that Bahia Graphite Corp. ("Bahia Graphite" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral development company focused on advancing its portfolio of high quality Graphite assets in Bahia State, Brazil, has appointed GreenMet, a leading Washington, D.C.-based advisory firm specializing in critical minerals strategy and financing, as a strategic advisor. GreenMet's mandate will be to support the Company in identifying and securing U.S. government funding opportunities, including grants and concessional loans available through federal programs aimed at strengthening critical mineral supply chains.

GreenMet operates at the nexus of policy, capital, and technical strategy for critical mineral projects, offering deep expertise in navigating the complex ecosystem of U.S. federal support for mineral security. The firm's integrated platform includes three core divisions-Advisory, Capital, and Innovation-positioning it as a unique partner in advancing U.S.-aligned mineral initiatives.

GreenMet's Advisory division will lead efforts to position Bahia Graphite within the framework of U.S. public funding priorities, including programs administered by the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, the Department of Defense, and other agencies operating under the Defense Production Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Through this collaboration, Bahia Graphite will seek to strengthen its North American relevance and expand its access to long-term, non-dilutive capital.

Leadership Backed by National Security Expertise

The engagement will be led by GreenMet Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Drew Horn, a recognized authority in U.S. critical mineral policy and defense supply chain strategy. Mr. Horn previously served in senior roles at the White House National Security Council, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He is also a former U.S. Army Special Forces and Marine Corps Officer with firsthand experience in energy and resource security in geopolitically sensitive regions.

In addition to his public service, Mr. Horn holds an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business and previously worked as a senior strategic advisor with a Big Four consulting firm. His insights have been featured in Bloomberg and other leading media platforms, where he is widely regarded as a thought leader in the intersection of resource development, national security, and industrial policy.

Positioning Bahia Graphite for Strategic U.S. Integration

With demand for graphite accelerating as a key anode material in lithium-ion batteries and other advanced technologies, Bahia Graphite is well positioned to benefit from growing U.S. efforts to secure diversified, allied-aligned sources of supply. GreenMet's advisory support will enable the Company to:

Navigate U.S. government funding programs for critical minerals;

Engage relevant federal stakeholders and agencies; and

Align with emerging U.S. supply chain initiatives for clean energy and defense applications.

"We are honoured to work with GreenMet and Mr. Drew Horn as we pursue strategic integration into U.S.-led critical mineral initiatives," said Brian Leeners, CEO of Bahia Graphite. "This partnership will help us accelerate project development while aligning with policy priorities that support sustainable and secure supply chains."

About Bahia Graphite Corp.

Bahia Graphite is a leading Brazilian graphite exploration and development company, poised to become a major player in the global graphite industry. With a vast land package of 123,646 hectares across 10 strategic blocks in the state of Bahia, Brazil, Bahia Graphite holds the unique distinction of owning all five types of graphite deposits in a single state. Bahia Graphite is committed to sustainable practices and leveraging cutting-edge exploration, extraction, and refinement techniques to meet the evolving demands of various sectors, including the rapidly growing electric vehicle and renewable energy industries. With a strong management team, strategic partnerships, and a clear path to production, Bahia Graphite is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for high-quality graphite products.

About GreenMet

GreenMet is a Washington, D.C.-based advisory firm focused on enabling critical mineral projects through strategic capital solutions, government engagement, and innovation support. The firm works with mining companies, technology developers, and government stakeholders to unlock the funding, partnerships, and technical pathways required to build a secure and sustainable minerals supply chain.

About Graphite Acquisition Corp.

GAC is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, Canada with a mandate to acquire business opportunities in the graphite sector. On February 25, 2025, GAC entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bahia Graphite pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals, the Company and GAC will complete a business combination transaction and will apply to list the resulting issuer's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Proposed Transaction"). Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Bahia Graphite and GreenMet was supplied by Bahia Graphite, and GAC and its directors and officers have relied on Bahia Graphite for such information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Bahia Graphite's business plans, strategic initiatives, expected outcomes from its engagement with GreenMet and the Proposed Transaction. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including changes in government policy, market conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plans.



