France and Spain have driven up the planned capacity of their Bay of Biscay electricity interconnection from 2. 8 GW to 5 GW, with €1. 6 billion ($1. 8 billion) in financing approved by the European Investment Bank (EIB). From pv magazine Spain Earlier this month, EIB President Nadia Calviño announced an agreement to expand the electricity interconnection link between Spain and France. This week, the EIB approved €1. 6 billion in financing for the Bay of Biscay electricity interconnection. The funding will be provided through loans to Spain's electricity transmission operator, Red Eléctrica, ...

