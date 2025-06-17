SmartLabs and IWG Announce 10-Year Partnership to Deliver Fully Managed Lab Infrastructure Worldwide

First-of-its-kind collaboration will integrate SmartLabs' turnkey laboratory solutions across IWG's global portfolio of flexible workspace brands

BOSTON and ZUG, Switzerland, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLabs, the leading provider of flexible laboratory infrastructure and resourcing solutions, and International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest flexible and hybrid workspace platform with brands including Regus, Spaces, Signature and HQ, today announced a 10-year global partnership to meet growing demand for fully managed lab environments in emerging and established life sciences hubs.

Unveiled during the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston, this first-of-its-kind collaboration will integrate SmartLabs' high-performance lab solutions into IWG's global portfolio of flexible workspace brands-making it significantly easier for life sciences innovators, institutions, and investors to establish R&D capabilities in new and underserved markets around the world.

Through the partnership, SmartLabs will deliver its comprehensive lab-as-a-service model-including site selection, lab design, construction management, daily operations, and ongoing scientific support to end users-across multiple geographies. Tailored to the needs of each local scientific ecosystem and aligned with the strategic priorities of SmartLabs' and IWG's partners, these capabilities will empower life sciences and emerging technology companies to access world-class, flexible R&D environments, and scale their research seamlessly across the entire innovation lifecycle.

"Many regions around the world are rich in scientific talent and ambition but lack the advanced lab infrastructure and support services needed to move research forward," said Brian Taylor, CEO of SmartLabs. "By combining our scientific and operational expertise with IWG's international reach, we can now deliver fully managed, high-performance R&D environments directly to underserved markets across Europe, Asia, and beyond. Whether it's early-stage biotechs, global pharma, or other life sciences and tech companies, we are here to help them focus their time and resources on what matters most-pushing science forward, faster."

For SmartLabs, the agreement accelerates global expansion, delivering the company's innovative lab solutions more quickly to scientists and research teams where they are needed most. For IWG, it marks an entry into lab-enabled real estate-offering new opportunities for landlords, developers, and capital partners to access the high-growth life sciences and tech sectors with proven, low-risk, turnkey solutions.

"We have seen how IWG's portfolio of flexible workspace brands unlocks significant value for landlords, developers, and local ecosystems across the globe, providing access to the world's largest platform for work operating in more than 120 countries. Through our partnership with SmartLabs, we are bringing that same model to the world of science and innovation," said Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG. "This new offering gives our partners a powerful opportunity to meet the growing demand for specialized lab environments-without the complexity of building or operating them on their own. Together, we are enabling faster, smarter delivery of research-ready spaces in key innovation markets worldwide."

The announcement comes amid rising global demand for R&D space and increasing pressure on life sciences and technology companies to move quickly while managing capital more efficiently. SmartLabs' fully managed platform helps companies reduce time to operational readiness, streamline day-to-day operations, and stay focused on driving scientific innovation forward.

About SmartLabs

SmartLabs was founded in 2015 based on the belief that modern science requires a new, adaptable resourcing infrastructure as the standard to future-proof the industry and accelerate the pace of scientific breakthroughs for everyone, everywhere. The company offers the first integrated platform combining flexible lab infrastructure, operations, digital solutions, and scientific expertise.

Its Managed Research Centers allow clients to access private, enterprise-grade R&D infrastructure and manufacturing solutions "as-a-service" without upfront capital investments, providing holistic end-to-end solutions for new technology and life sciences companies across all stages of the innovation lifecycle. With headquarters in Boston, SmartLabs serves diverse biotech, pharma, and new technology organizations with a unique model designed to help enable the future of the industry.

For more information, visit www.smartlabs.com.

About International Workplace Group plc

International Workplace Group is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of International Workplace Group's hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group's unrivalled network coverage includes more than 4,000 locations across more than 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Through our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing the world's leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and digital services all available via the International Workplace Group's app.

Visit iwgplc.com and for more information on partnering with International Workplace Group, see: iwgplc.com/develop-a-location.

