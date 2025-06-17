Lantronix, Inc.: Next-Gen Edge AI Solutions for the Real World: Autonomous Navigation for Drones, Surveillance and Robotics

Lantronix and Aerora positioned to advance technologies in AI-powered drone solutions

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2025, a provider of integrated NDAA-compliant propulsion, ground control and precision AI payload systems. This collaboration delivers Edge AI-driven solutions that significantly accelerate advancements in drones, robotics and surveillance applications delivered by Aerora's OEM platform for AI-Powered Visual Navigation.

"Lantronix's collaboration with Aerora promises to advance the development of AI-powered drones and other intelligent applications, equipping developers with cutting-edge tools from leading embedded compute technologies," said Saleel Awsare, CEO and president of Lantronix. "This breakthrough in advanced AI-driven solutions delivers a transformative impact, opening doors to new opportunities in both private and government sectors."

Grandview Research estimates that by 2030, the global drone market will reach $163.6 billion. Most forecasts predict a CAGR of 15 percent through 2030, with some commercial segments expected to grow even faster, especially as drone applications expand into logistics, agriculture, infrastructure and public safety. The U.S. Federal Government also acknowledges the importance of unmanned aircraft systems, such as drones, for commercial and government industries and has enabled support of drone manufacturers.

Aerora's solution is supported by Lantronix's Open-Q System-on-Module (SoM) powered by Qualcomm® Technologies chipsets, which provides unparalleled processing capabilities for AI-driven situational awareness, advanced computational imaging and real-time decision-making.

With Lantronix's Open-Q SOMs, developers can confidently build AI-powered solutions while knowing they are backed by industry-leading embedded compute technologies.

As part of the integrated solution, Aerora has incorporated the Teledyne FLIRHadron 640R module and Prism software, enabling advanced thermal and RGB imaging capabilities. OEMs of drones, robotics and surveillance solutions face increasing pressure to shorten development timelines while maintaining high standards for imaging and control systems. New Edge AI technologies, such as this solution, can help reduce or eliminate engineering overhead and shorten time-to-market.

Aerora's full-stack solution includes pre-integration of the camera, gimbal, gimbal motors, housing, telemetry and interface while featuring 4K video stream simultaneously with high-resolution thermal video. Aerora is working with multiple OEM drone manufacturers, integrating its platform of an integrated camera + gimble solution, which helps meet the industry's technological requirements while ensuring NDAA compliance.

"At Aerora, our core mission is to deliver rapid integration, flexible sensor solutions and fully NDAA-compliant manufacturing at scale. By collaborating closely with industry leaders like Lantronix and Qualcomm and integrating advanced imaging technologies such as Teledyne FLIR's Hadron 640R, we empower drone OEMs to significantly reduce development timelines, expand their operational capabilities and confidently meet demanding market requirements," said Ghel Ghedh, chief technology officer for Aerora.



To learn more about this innovative solution, download the complete white paper here.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

About Aerora

Aerora accelerates drone and robotics innovation by offering fully integrated, NDAA-compliant propulsion, ground control, and precision AI payload systems. Managing the entire supply chain and overseeing all manufacturing processes-both onshore and offshore-we empower manufacturers to effortlessly scale, streamline operations, and faster time to market without compromising quality or compliance. Aerora is based in Santa Clara, California.

For more information, visit the Aerora website.

