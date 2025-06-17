Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 13:24 Uhr
WEALDSTONE ANNOUNCE NEW MAJOR PARTNERSHIP WITH VERSION 2 AS DIGITAL AND BROADCAST PARTNER

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealdstone FC are delighted to announce a new major partnership with Version 2, who will become our new official Digital & Broadcast Partner.

WEALDSTONE ANNOUNCE NEW MAJOR PARTNERSHIP WITH AS DIGITAL AND BROADCAST PARTNER

Their logo will feature prominently on the Stones First-Team shorts for the duration of the next two campaigns, alongside branding across the stadium and matchday publications.

Version 2 are lighting rental specialists for the broadcast and event industries supplying a broad range of productions, including Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Got Talent and the BAFTA Awards.

The company is also active in the sports outside broadcast sector, supplying lighting facilities to the FIFA World Cup, Premiership Rugby and Wimbledon Tennis Championship.

This is their first Football partnership having previously served as the Official Partner of BOXXER and Sky Sports Boxing and most recently Saracens Rugby Club.

Stones stand-in Chairman Dominic Whyley said:

"To be in partnership with a company the magnitude of Version 2 is brilliant for Wealdstone FC. The work they've done within not only the sports industry, but Television and Broadcast has been outstanding and we're delighted to have them on board."

Nick Edwards, Managing Director of Version 2 said:

"We are delighted to be partnering with Wealdstone FC, a formidable sustainable community club. Since being introduced by Emin Alibey (Head of Commercial) last season, we've been taken back at how passionate and proactive everyone behind the scenes is. We're thrilled to be partnering with them on their journey."

The National League fixtures are released on the 9th July 2025.

For further information please contact:

Emin Alibey
eminalibey@wealdstonefc.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712784/Wealdstone_Version2.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wealdstone-announce-new-major-partnership-with-version-2-as-digital-and-broadcast-partner-302483741.html

