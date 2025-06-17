Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Block listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block listing Six Monthly Return 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Block listing Six Monthly Return 
17-Jun-2025 / 11:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
  
 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
  
 
  
 
Date: 17 June 2025 
 
  
 
Name of applicant:                                  M&G Credit Income Investment Trust 
                                           plc 
 
 
Name of scheme:                                   N/A 
 
Period of return:                    From:            17 December  To:   16 June 
                                           2024          2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        12,403,384 ordinary shares of 1 
                                           pence each 
 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 23,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for):               pence each 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    25,200,000 ordinary shares of 1 
LR3.5.7G):                                      pence each 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      10,203,384 ordinary shares of 1 
                                           pence each 
                  MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
Name of contact: 
                Company Secretary 
 
Telephone number of contact:    0333 300 1932

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  393006 
EQS News ID:  2156456 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2156456&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2025 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
