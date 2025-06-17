Isomorphic Labs appoints Dr. Ben Wolf as Chief Medical Officer and establishes US Presence

Precision oncology leader joins world-class team as company enters next phase of translating AI-driven drug discovery into life-changing medicines.

LONDON and BOSTON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isomorphic Labs, the AI-first drug discovery company, has announced the appointment of Ben B. Wolf, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Wolf will be based in the company's newly established Cambridge location, where he will establish a group of world-class biomedical talent as the company advances its work translating AI-driven drug discovery into life-changing medicines. The news follows the company raising $600m in its first external investment round earlier this year.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wolf will bring his nearly 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience to Isomorphic Labs, including expertise in precision oncology and advancing novel therapeutic programmes from discovery through to regulatory approval.

"We're entering a new era for drug discovery in which our next-generation AI drug design engine can unlock deeper scientific insights," said Sir Demis Hassabis, CEO of Isomorphic Labs. "To turn those insights into real breakthroughs we need to translate them into medicines that can transform patient lives. Ben's expertise in advancing clinical programs from early development through registration makes him the ideal person to lead our work in this area. I'm delighted to have him on board!"

Most recently, Dr. Wolf served as Chief Medical Officer at Relay Therapeutics, leading the company's clinical trials and advancing multiple molecules into pivotal testing. Prior to this, he was CMO at KSQ Therapeutics, where he advanced a CRISPR-based cancer therapeutic pipeline. In his previous role at Blueprint Medicines, Dr. Wolf applied his clinical expertise to development of next generation small molecule kinase inhibitors. He has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and is an inventor on multiple patents related to drug discoveries.

"Isomorphic Labs represents the future of drug discovery and design - one where AI doesn't just accelerate existing processes but fundamentally transforms how we approach some of medicine's greatest challenges," said Dr. Wolf. "It's incredible to see what Isomorphic Labs' unified drug design engine is capable of, enabling the team to cross multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities, opening up new avenues for treating diseases. I'm excited to join the team and lead the work translating breakthrough discoveries into transformational treatments for patients globally."

The newly established US presence, in Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Dr. Wolf will be based, will serve as a key operational hub, leveraging the city's world-renowned biomedical ecosystem, while working closely with teams in London and Lausanne.

"Ben's appointment and our newly established US presence exemplifies our commitment to assembling a world-class, interdisciplinary team that combines the best of AI innovation in drug discovery, with proven drug development expertise," said Colin Murdoch, President of Isomorphic Labs. "Our US expansion adds the additional infrastructure needed as we continue to make progress towards realising our ambitious mission of solving disease."

About Dr. Ben Wolf, Chief Medical Officer, Isomorphic Labs

Dr. Wolf brings nearly 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience to Isomorphic Labs, with particular expertise in precision oncology and advancing novel therapeutic programs from investigational new drug applications to regulatory approval. Most recently, Dr. Wolf served as Chief Medical Officer at Relay Therapeutics, leading the company's clinical trials. Prior to this he was CMO at KSQ Therapeutics, where he advanced a CRISPR-based cancer therapeutic pipeline. He has also held senior clinical development roles at Blueprint Medicines, where he led multiple precision medicine programs for kinase inhibitors to successful registration, including Ayvakit and Gavreto. His earlier experience includes clinical and translational roles at Genentech, Amgen, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, and ImmunoGen.

Dr. Wolf has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and is an inventor on multiple patents related to drug discoveries. He earned his B.S. from Union College and M.D. and Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Virginia, completing medical training in internal medicine and medical oncology at the University of California at San Diego.

About Isomorphic Labs

Isomorphic Labs was founded in 2021, with a mission to transform drug discovery with the power of artificial intelligence, ushering in a new era of biomedical breakthroughs. Isomorphic Labs is led by AI pioneer Sir Demis Hassabis, and its founding was built on the Nobel-winning AI breakthrough, AlphaFold. Isomorphic Labs, together with Google DeepMind, developed and released AlphaFold 3 in May 2024, a revolutionary AI model that can predict the structure and interactions of all of life's molecules with unprecedented accuracy. Isomorphic Labs has built a world-leading AI drug design engine comprising foundational AI models that are capable of working across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities. The company is continually innovating on model architecture and developing cutting-edge capabilities to advance drug design. Isomorphic Labs is headquartered in London and has office locations in Lausanne, Switzerland and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

For more information, go to www.isomorphiclabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For media inquiries please contact press@isomorphiclabs.com.

