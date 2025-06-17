A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Secures Order for 3,000 Smart Carts Valued at Over $25 Million From Latin American Partner Trixo

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced it has secured an initial order for 3,000 next-generation Cust2Mate 3.0 Smart Carts from Trixo, its strategic partner in Latin America and Mexico. The value of the order exceeds $25 million.

The smart carts are designated for rollout to a major international retail chain operating in Latin America, starting in Q1 2026. According to the agreement, they will be deployed under the Company's recurring revenue model, with monthly charges applied per unit for at least 36 months.

To support this deployment and future expansion efforts, A2Z Cust2Mate and Trixo have agreed to immediately begin building a dedicated local team to facilitate the rollout and to support the adoption of the Cust2Mate smart cart solution in additional territories and retail environments.

"We are excited to take this next step with A2Z Cust2Mate and bring their innovative smart cart technology to the Latin American market," said Roberto Campos, CEO of Trixo. "This order represents the first step in delivering advanced solutions to leading retailers across the region, that will revolutionize the instore customer experience.

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate, added, "The order builds on our partnership and validates the growing demand for our smart cart solutions. It also reflects our strategic focus on international growth and recurring revenue streams. We look forward to supporting Trixo and its customers in transforming the in-store shopping experience."

###

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z Cust2Mate's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, A2Z Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ) and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com .

About Trixo

TRIXO is a technology and service company dedicated to providing all members of the retail community with comprehensive solutions at the point of sale and digitally through point-of-sale and/or digital activations. Utilizing its extensive knowledge and its reach in the region, Trixo offers merchandiser, demonstrator, promoter and activation services focused on high customer service, providing information through advanced technology.

For more information on Trixo please visit https://www.trixogroup.com/

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to our ability to close the offerings, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the timing of the offerings" the gross proceeds, and the use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market and other conditions, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

Media Contact

Fusion PR for Cust2Mate

cust2mate@fusionpr.com

Corporate Contact Information:

John Gildea

VP corporate communication

John@a2zas.com

00353 86 8238177

SOURCE: A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a2z-cust2mate-secures-order-for-3-000-smart-carts-valued-at-over-1040332