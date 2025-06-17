Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies, is pleased to announce the advancement of its program in Ontario's Timiskaming district. In preparation for the upcoming soil gas sampling campaign, DiagnaMed, in collaboration with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) and Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTC: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC"), has initiated a comprehensive review and interpretation of all available geological data. This review will identify high-priority target zones across DiagnaMed's strategically acquired claims.

This initiative follows the successful application of the same model previously deployed by the INRS and QIMC in the St-Bruno-de-Guigues hydrogen discovery on the Quebec side of the Timiskaming graben. By leveraging similar geological structures and fault systems, the Company aims to replicate that success and validate this proprietary approach on the Ontario side.

DiagnaMed's claim selection strategy is based on a geological framework favorable for natural hydrogen (H2) and helium (He) generation. Areas were carefully selected, prioritizing:

Precambrian bedrock rich in potassic and radiogenic rocks,

Paleozoic sedimentary formations with reservoir and caprock potential,

Active rift and graben systems , notably the Ottawa-Bonnechere and Lake Timiskaming grabens,

Normal fault systems conducive to gas migration and trapping,

Presence of ultramafic rocks, iron formations, and potassic granitoids-favorable sources for H2 and He.

These structures are supported by documented continental intraplate seismicity from the Geological Survey of Canada, indicating tectonic activity that may enhance subsurface gas circulation.

The targeted exploration area encompasses Armstrong, Brethour, Whitewood Grove, and Tomstown in Northern Ontario, where DiagnaMed holds extensive exploration permits. Figure 1 illustrates the spatial distribution of these permits in the northern part of the Lake Timiskaming area (modified from Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) and Google Earth data).





Figure 1. Map of DiagnaMed exploration permits located in the district of Timiskaming (northern part of the Lake Timiskaming area). Modified from the OGS website and Google Earth.



John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of DiagnaMed, commented:

"Our work in Ontario builds directly upon the geological successes we've achieved in Quebec. With our model already validated at St-Bruno-de-Guigues, we are confident this next phase will demonstrate the vast untapped potential for natural hydrogen and helium across the Timiskaming corridor. INRS's technical expertise and our proprietary extraction technology will be instrumental in identifying and targeting the most promising structures."

Engagement of Independent Trading Group (ITG)

DiagnaMed announces it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. to provide market-making services under Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) policies. ITG will actively trade common shares to enhance liquidity and maintain a reasonable market for DiagnaMed shares.

Under this agreement, ITG will receive C$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance, initially for one month, renewable monthly, terminable with 30 days' notice. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation, and no performance factors are included. ITG is unrelated and unaffiliated with DiagnaMed, holds no securities interest in DiagnaMed and provides its own capital for trading activities.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc., founded in 1992, is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member specializing in market-making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and custom algorithmic trading solutions. ITG leverages proprietary technology to deliver superior execution services to public issuers and institutional investors.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies designed to support the rapidly growing natural hydrogen industry. Focused on commercial scalability, DiagnaMed aims to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions critical for global energy security and decarbonization. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "could", "can", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "projected", "aims", and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Company's management's discussion and analysis for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 ("MD&A"), dated May 28, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

