Tharimmune Inc.: Tharimmune Announces Key Leadership Appointments Including James Gordon Liddy Joining Board of Directors

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology, today announced significant appointments to its executive leadership and board of directors, reinforcing its commitment to advancing its pipeline and strategic initiatives. The Company is advancing its lead candidate TH104 specifically designed through a buccal film formulation to deliver an opioid antagonist rapidly and predictably. This allows TH104 to be suitable for the temporary prophylaxis of respiratory and/or nervous system depression in military personnel and chemical incident responders who may be exposed to high-potency opioids, including weaponized fentanyl and its analogues.

The Company announced, effective in June 2025, Sireesh Appajosyula assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer, a position he held since July 2023, while concurrently contributing as a member of the board of directors since July 2021. His prior experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Operations at a biopharmaceutical company specializing in rare and unmet medical needs. Over the course of the last decade or more, he has co-founded a biotechnology startup and has held various positions of increasing responsibility at Salix Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Bausch Health. Earlier, his career encompassed diverse roles at Amgen, Critical Therapeutics, (now Chiesi), and Aventis (now Sanofi). He earned both his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from Rutgers University.

"I am honored and excited to lead Tharimmune during this pivotal time as we continue to advance our innovative therapeutic candidates," said Dr. Sireesh Appajosyula. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team, dedicated board, and strategic advisors to achieve our mission of delivering impactful treatments for high unmet needs."

Vincent LoPriore, who has served as a member of Tharimmune's board of directors since April 2025, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. LoPriore is a highly experienced financial professional with over 30 years in the investment banking industry. He began his distinguished career at Oppenheimer & Co. in 1989, followed by senior positions at Legg Mason, Inc., and a partnership at C.E. Unterberg, Towbin, where he notably led the special equities group and successfully completed over $150 million in private placement transactions. His leadership roles at various boutique and mid-sized investment firms have focused on capital raising and regulatory navigation. Currently, Mr. LoPriore is a Partner and licensed representative at President Street Global, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and serves as the investment manager of the Gravitas Capital LP Fund, known for its strong investment performance. His extensive relationships within the biomedical industry and philanthropic commitments to initiatives like Race to Erase MS and Cure Addiction Now further underscore his commitment.

"It is a privilege to take on the role of Executive Chairman at Tharimmune," commented Vincent LoPriore. "I am enthusiastic about the direction of the company, and I am confident that our combined efforts will drive significant value for our shareholders and, most importantly, for the customers we aim to serve."

Tharimmune also announced that James Gordon Liddy (CDR US Navy SEAL (Ret)) has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Commander Liddy brings a distinguished career and unparalleled expertise in national security and preparedness. He previously served as the Senior Advisor to the Director for Strategy, Policy and Initiatives for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict, and as the Chief of Plans and Policy for the United States Special Operations Command's Washington Office. Commander Liddy was the principal architect for the Navy's Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Plan and led the Navy's elite Antiterrorism Assessment Team (Red Cell). He also spearheaded the creation of DoD's Anti-terrorism and Force Protection Plan DoD Directive 20012.H. Commander Liddy holds a master's degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and completed the Information Operations Curriculum at the National Defense University. He is also the co-author of the New York Times bestseller, FIGHT BACK, Tackling Terrorism Liddy Style. His deep expertise is particularly crucial as Tharimmune advances TH104 as a critical medical countermeasure against weaponized fentanyl and other high-potency opioids.

About Tharimmune, Inc.

Tharimmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its lead clinical asset, TH104, is being developed for a specific indication via a 505(b)2 pathway for respiratory and/or nervous system depression in military personnel and chemical incident responders who may encounter environments contaminated with high-potency opioids. The expanded pipeline includes other indications for TH104, such as chronic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis and TH023, a new approach to treating autoimmune diseases along with an early-stage multispecific biologic platform targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors through its proprietary EpiClick Technology. The Company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. Tharimmune continues to position itself as a leader in patient-centered innovation while working to deliver long-term value for shareholders. For more information, visit: www.tharimmune.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and design of Tharimmune's future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune's strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change; however, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

