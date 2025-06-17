Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Translation Named to Prestigious Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Inc.'s annual list spotlights Argo Translation for its outstanding culture and workplace success

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Argo Translation, Inc., a 30-year-old Chicago-based language service provider, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list.This list honors companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams.

This year's list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of a comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether in-person or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking. Argo Translation is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

Being named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list affirms Argo Translation's commitment to creating an environment where employees thrive and, in turn, delivering industry-leading language solutions to customers worldwide.

"Our inclusion on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a tremendous honor that reflects the culture our team has built together over three decades," says Peter Argondizzo, Founder and CEO of Argo Translation. "At Argo Translation, it's our people-their passion, integrity, and commitment to excellence-that make this such an exceptional place to work."

As a multinational translation company with over 30 years of experience, Argo Translation has worked with countless customers in healthcare, manufacturing, education, market research, retail, legal, and other industries to solve the challenges created by language barriers and their negative impact on collaboration, productivity, and inclusivity.

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it-they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Argo Translation

Argo Translation provides tailored professional translation services in more than 80 languages to many industries, ranging from legal and medical to manufacturing and financial. The company focuses on exceeding customer needs through exceptional attentiveness to customer service, innovative translation technology, responsiveness to tough deadlines, and guaranteed certified translation quality. More information is available at www.argotrans.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact Information

Meghan Furlong
Marketing Manager
marketing@argotrans.com
8479014070

.

SOURCE: Argo Translation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/argo-translation-named-to-prestigious-inc.s-2025-best-workplaces-1039152

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.