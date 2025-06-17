OneEthos Launches 'FastTrack' Program to Make Commercial Solar Significantly Easier and Faster for Small Business Owners

Nationwide program creates first-ever, instant-approval commercial solar loan

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / OneEthos (www.oneethos.com), powered by Climate First Bank, today launched FastTrack, the first-ever instant-approval commercial solar financing solution. FastTrack by OneEthos makes the financing process for commercial solar as easy as applying for a credit card.

With FastTrack by OneEthos, businesses can receive instant credit approvals - offering consumer-based underwriting of the business owner for commercial solar projects up to $350,000 - through a soft credit check that doesn't impact their credit score. The product is designed to simplify and accelerate the clean energy transition for businesses across the United States.

"FastTrack by OneEthos reflects our commitment to rewriting the script on small commercial solar. For years, industry leaders said commercial solar was too fragmented and too difficult to serve. We disagree. By combining speed and simplicity, FastTrack enables small businesses to invest in a sustainable future without needless headaches and frustrating paper chases. It's a win-win," said David Radzihovsky, Head of Growth, Commercial at OneEthos.

Offering instant credit decisions for commercial projects up to $350,000

Available for loans made to for-profit, owner-occupied businesses nationwide

Underwriting is based on business owners' personal credit

100% financing with no dealer fees, no prepayment penalties, unlimited re-amortizations, and a competitive 25.5-year fixed term with an 8.99% interest rate

OneEthos is powered by Climate First Bank, an FDIC-insured digital community bank and the fastest-growing new bank in the U.S. since 2009. OneEthos is one of the only fintechs in the United States regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank, supporting an ethical, secure, and compliant financing experience.

"FastTrack is a major step toward making commercial solar accessible, fast and frictionless," said Marcio de Oliveira, CEO and Founder of OneEthos. "Look at any business park and you'll see acres of flat, sun-soaked, naked rooftops. They shouldn't be - and with FastTrack, they won't be. Commercial buildings will be powering American jobs and energy independence."

With FastTrack, OneEthos continues its mission to drive the adoption of clean energy through innovative, inclusive financial solutions. Learn more at https://www.oneethos.com/commercial-solar.

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: https://www.oneethos.com/.

About Climate First Bank:?

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member, and?operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals; read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit:?www.climatefirstbank.com.

