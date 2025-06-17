Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
17.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
AMTSO Welcomes Erik Heyland of AV-Test and Jan Miller of OPSWAT to Board of Directors Following 2025 Elections

Luis Corrons of Gen and David Ellis of SecureIQLabs reconfirmed as board members

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / AMTSO, the cybersecurity industry's testing standard community, today announced the results of its 2025 Board of Directors election. Newly elected to the Board are Erik Heyland, Head of Testing Labs and Management Board at AV-Test, and Jan Miller, Chief Technology Officer of Threat Analysis at OPSWAT. Re-elected to the Board are David Ellis, Vice President at SecureIQLab, and Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Gen.

Erik Heyland has been with AV-Test for over 17 years and brings extensive operational insight into anti-malware testing and standardization. He is committed to advancing global testing practices and strengthening collaboration across the security ecosystem. Jan Miller is a veteran of the sandboxing and malware analysis space, having co-founded multiple startups before joining OPSWAT. He contributes actively to AMTSO's Sandbox Evaluation Framework and brings deep technical expertise in dynamic threat detection and transparent test methodology.

Jeffrey Wu of Testing Ground Labs is stepping down from the Board this year. AMTSO acknowledges his contributions with appreciation and wishes him continued success in future endeavors. Vlad Iliushin of Ellio Technology is also stepping down from his elected Board role, having transitioned to serve as AMTSO's President and CEO in September 2024. The organization thanks him for his dedicated service as a Board member and welcomes his continued leadership in his executive capacity.

"We are pleased to welcome Erik and Jan to the Board," said Vlad Iliushin, AMTSO President and CEO. "Their combined expertise in testing frameworks and threat intelligence will strengthen AMTSO's ability to provide practical, real-world standards that benefit the entire cybersecurity ecosystem. I also thank David and Luis for their continued commitment to our mission, and extend our appreciation to Jeffrey Wu for his valued service."

The newly elected and re-elected directors will serve alongside continuing Board members Stefan Dumitrascu (Artifact Security), Jesse Song (SKD Labs), Alexander Vukcevic (Gen), and Jamz Yaneza (GM Financial), who remain in their current terms.

The AMTSO Board remains dedicated to building a more transparent and trustworthy landscape for cybersecurity testing. Learn more about our work and community at amtso.org.

Contact Information

Marina Ziegler
CMO, AMTSO
pr@amtso.org

SOURCE: AMTSO



