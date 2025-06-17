SparkChain AI Secures $10 Million to Expand Decentralized AI Computing Network

Funding Round Led by OakStone Ventures to Drive Infrastructure Growth, Real-Time AI Optimization, and Strategic Partnerships Ahead of Solana Launch

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / SparkChain AI, a trailblazer in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) sector, has successfully raised $10.8 million in a funding round led by OakStone Ventures. This strategic investment will enable the company to scale its decentralized AI compute network, optimize real-time AI processing, and form key partnerships, positioning SparkChain AI as a leading infrastructure layer for the Solana ecosystem and beyond.

Addressing AI Compute Challenges

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve at breakneck speed, the demand for accessible, scalable, and affordable computing resources has surged. Traditional cloud-based systems are increasingly under pressure, suffering from high costs, latency, centralization risks, and inefficient scalability.

SparkChain AI addresses these pain points by harnessing unused internet bandwidth and idle computing resources through its Sovereign Data Rollup architecture. This decentralized model redistributes compute power across a global network of participants, reducing infrastructure costs and making AI computation accessible for developers, enterprises, and researchers alike.

"AI is the new electricity-but only if the infrastructure is open and scalable," said Ethan Cole, Co-Founder and CEO of SparkChain AI. "This investment allows us to accelerate our mission to unlock real-time AI capabilities through a permissionless, decentralized compute network."

Investor Confidence in a Decentralized Future

The funding round, led by OakStone Ventures, signals growing confidence in DePIN infrastructure and its role in the future of AI development.

"Centralized cloud providers are no longer sufficient for the pace and scale at which AI is growing," said Michelle Royston, General Partner at OakStone Ventures. "SparkChain AI is building the foundation for decentralized, intelligent networks where every user can be both a contributor and a beneficiary. We are thrilled to support this new era of compute."

SparkChain AI's approach aligns with broader trends toward data sovereignty, edge computing, and modular blockchain infrastructure, all crucial pillars for the next generation of AI-driven applications.

Scaling for the Next Phase

Following this capital injection, SparkChain AI is entering a high-growth phase focused on infrastructure scaling, protocol optimization, and community expansion. With the upcoming launch on Solana, the team is targeting deeper integration with high-performance, low-cost on-chain environments.

Key Initiatives Include:

Global Node Expansion: Grow SparkChain AI decentralized network of contributors to increase aggregate compute power and bandwidth availability.

Real-Time AI Optimization: Deploy protocol-level improvements to support low-latency, high-throughput AI tasks such as inference, data labeling, and synthetic generation.

Security Enhancements: Integrate ZK-proofs, encryption at the edge, and validator slashing mechanisms to protect workloads and ensure data integrity.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborate with DePIN ecosystems, AI research institutions, and Solana-native dApps to power decentralized compute marketplaces.

About SparkChain AI

SparkChain AI is an AI-powered DePIN rollup that turns idle bandwidth and compute resources into decentralized AI infrastructure. Through a network of nodes, routers, and intelligent data processors, SparkChain AI restructures and monetizes the world's unstructured data. Participants earn $SPARK tokens by contributing to the network, while developers and enterprises benefit from scalable, low-cost AI compute for training, inference, and data management.

SparkChain AI is pioneering a future where AI development is community-driven, censorship-resistant, and infrastructure-light-unlocking a new era of permissionless intelligence.

Website: https://sparkchain.ai

Telegram: https://t.me/sparkchainai

X (Twitter): https://x.com/sparkchainai

Media Contact

Organization: SparkChain AI

Contact Person Name: Brian Jodice

Website: https://sparkchain.ai

Email: support@sparkchain.ai

Contact Number: +13313093866

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: Vietnam

SOURCE: SparkChain AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/sparkchain-ai-secures-10-million-to-expand-decentralized-ai-computing-1040325